GSTV Partners With Gas Station Payments Tech Firm Invenco On Retail Media Offer

October 1, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The gas pump media firm GSTV has developed a retail media product and related services in partnership with a company that makes the payments technology for many of the gas stations across the U.S. – offering up what the companies call a unique, branded media experience.

Engage Media Full-Service will offer fuel retailers the ability to use targeted messaging on pump screens to drive consumers from the forecourts and into the stores, boosting sales.

Invenco by GVR has the payments tech while GSTV will sell relevant advertising and produce programming, as well as provide the operational support. The GVR in Invenco’s handle is Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a North Carolina company that is one of the largest suppliers of fuel dispensers, point of sales systems, payment systems, forecourt merchandising and support services in the U.S.

“Retailers are rapidly becoming more aware of the impact of media within the c-store landscape as a tried-and-true method to drive consumer engagement and loyalty,” says Greyson Gsell, Product Marketing Manager, Invenco by GVR in a press release. “We’re excited to leverage the power and experience of GSTV to offer retail partners an easy solution to deploy custom, branded content across their estate and benefit from advertising revenue.”

“With the rise of retail media, we’re excited to partner with Invenco by GVR to offer retailers an easy solution for those who want to leverage their forecourt media to drive sales and engage consumers, while remaining focused on the day-to-day operations of running their business,” adds Dan Trotzer, EVP, Industry, GSTV. “With discounts and other promotional offers influencing 64% of shoppers to buy in the convenience store, retail media plays an important role in driving c-store sales. Invenco is known for its innovative and reliable retail technology products, and we are excited to expand upon our long-standing partnership to bring this unique new offering to our retailers.”

The product is aimed at large and mid-sized fuel retailers. It is native to Invenco by GVR’s latest payment terminals, and doesn’t require additional hardware. Features include:

A white-labeled video broadcast displayed on forecourt screens, customizable to seamlessly align with and extend a retailer’s brand. This includes dedicated time in a retailer’s broadcast to tailor messaging options such as brand ads, proprietary services, loyalty, or promotions;

Premium family-friendly content built to capture customer attention, stay fresh and entertaining, and consistently drive in-store traffic;

A dedicated Account Manager to oversee the complex media management process end-to-end for an effortless, zero-resource solution;

Access to a best-in-class media sales team to facilitate national brand ads;

Access to marketing and creative services though GSTV’s accomplished in-house video production team.

GSTV has more than 29,000 locations, and says its screens reach 115 million unique US adults each month.

The service will have its launch at next week’s NACS c-store trade show in Las Vegas.