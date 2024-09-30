KC’s New Airport Terminal Latest To Adopt LED Displays To Guide Passenger Journeys

September 30, 2024 by Dave Haynes

It’s pretty clear that big video walls for meat and potatoes passenger messaging are becoming part of the standard build for new or renovated airport terminals, with the new 39-gate Kansas City International Airport terminal the latest example.

A $1.5 billion project includes screens for guiding passengers at curbside drop-off and then inside at check-in counters. The displays are Nanolumens, and the design was done by a local company, Dimensional Innovations (DI). They worked closely with several consultants and architects on this project, with Henderson Engineering and SOM the most prominent.

From Nanolumens’ PR on the job:

One of the most significant challenges addressed in this collaboration was accommodating the fixed structural columns in the terminal. This constraint was a crucial factor for SOM, and Nanolumens was capable of meeting the precise dimensions required for the back ticketing displays. To overcome this challenge, Nanolumens integrated the Nixel Series, which created six Nixel displays ranging from 16 to 6 feet wide, all standing 4 feet high. These sections, known as “Digital Drywall,” were designed to span the building’s columns with minimal gaps and seamlessly fit into the recessed spaces. This innovative approach provided the smooth and clean environment that the architects envisioned.

This expansive digital canvas allows each airline to prominently showcase its brand, offering dynamic, high-resolution visuals that captivate departing passengers. The display’s fine-tuned color accuracy and pixel-perfect resolution ensure that every brand’s content is presented with unparalleled clarity and vibrancy, creating a consistent and engaging experience for all travelers.

DI was tasked with developing a real-time content management system enabling the airport and individual airlines to swiftly modify the displayed information as needed. Powered by Green Hippo and tvONE, this system ensures that each airline’s unique content is seamlessly integrated into the overall display, providing a personalized experience behind every ticket counter. Whether it’s updating flight information, displaying airline logos or adjusting lane queuing details, the system offers flexibility and ease of use.

The renovation also features various back counter wall elements, with Nanolumens providing additional Nixel Series 2.5mm Pixel Pitch dvLED displays. This installation includes 15 separate videowalls in six different sizes, combining to create a massive digital canvas with over 18 million pixels. These back wall displays empower airlines to boldly present their logos, flight information and other critical updates, further enhancing the passenger experience.

In the Arrivals area, a smaller yet equally impactful Nanolumens Nixel Series 1.5mm dvLED display, measuring 15 feet by 6 feet, adorns the information desk with a rear tube mounting solution, offering clear and concise information to arriving passengers. Nanolumens’ degrees of freedom allowed the displays to be tailored precisely to the space, eliminating the need for the space to conform to specific display dimensions. Additionally, ten Nanolumens 5.9mm Performance Series double-sided displays, each measuring 5.8 feet wide by 3.2 feet tall, have been strategically placed in the curbside check-in area.

Nanolumens’ Performance Series dvLED displays were also chosen to align with the architectural parameters of the new terminal, seamlessly integrating with pillars, fascia and other structural elements while providing state-of-the-art technology and longevity. The Performance Series is mounted on custom poles in a flag configuration, further enhancing the passenger experience from the moment they arrive at the airport. These displays ensure that every aspect of the terminal reflects the cutting-edge, visually cohesive design that KCI envisioned for its new era of air travel.