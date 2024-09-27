LED Curtain Creates Ambient Three-Dimensional Low-Rez Visuals In Paris Concert Hall Lobby

September 27, 2024 by Dave Haynes

A three-dimensional display has to have some dimension and volume to be more than marketing 3D – though lots of 2D products trick the eye with transparency and clever creative.

Here’s a very low-rez 3D display related to the beauty products brand CLARINS, a 360° art installation in the lobby of the Salle Pleyel concert hall in Paris.

It is from a French company called FlexLedLight that has more conventional LED products, including those transparent films. But it has put some focus on this sort of thing – which is very much about experience versus driving a brand or message.

Poke around the products page and you see that the units doing this, paired with software and a hardware controller, are a bit like LED display cabinets with an array of Christmas light-like LED strings dropping down to the floor and creating illuminated light volumes. The “virtual” pixel pitch is 25mm, kinda the pitch you’d have on a billboard best seen from very far away. The Linkedin post on this suggests the display is interactive, though no detail on how. Reactive to proximity sensors, maybe?

The tech comes from another called Ledpulse.