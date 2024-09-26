Storied Kentucky College Basketball Program Using That LED In Glass Dynamic Surface For 2024-25 Season Launch

September 26, 2024 by Dave Haynes

In what is likely a preview of what may grow increasingly common among deeper-pocketed, alumni-supported programs, the storied University of Kentucky basketball program will introduce its 2024-25 teams next month on one of those multimedia LED sports floors out of Germany.

An ASB GlassFloor – the same tech used for the NBA All-Star Skills night last winter – will be installed and switched on for Kentucky Basketball’s Big Blue Madness on Oct. 11th, inside Rupp Arena at the Central Bank Center

The event, says PR, serves as the annual introduction of the Kentucky Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams, featuring new Men’s Head Coach Mark Pope and Women’s Head Coach Kenny Brooks this year. It is a pivotal event in the collegiate basketball calendar, drawing thousands of passionate fans and extensive media attention. It serves as a celebration of the sport and the student-athletes who dedicate their lives to excellence both on and off the court. With the ASB GlassFloor, this year’s event promises to elevate fan engagement and redefine the future of collegiate sports.

The ASB GlassFloor is a sports floor that integrates interactive display capabilities, creating visual experiences for players and fans alike. Known for its design, durability, and stunning visual capabilities, the ASB GlassFloor brings a new level to collegiate sports. The floor is equipped with LED technology beneath the glass, turning the court into a dynamic display that can adapt instantly to the needs of any game, whether it be basketball, volleyball, or other major NCAA competitions. The digital court provides dynamic branding opportunities, in-game activations, and real-time data displays, all while maintaining the performance and safety standards expected at the highest levels of sport.

“This is something that’s never been seen in college basketball before,” Pope says. “Big Blue Madness is one of the great spectacles in all of sports. We are so excited for Kentucky Basketball to be the first college program to partner with ASB GlassFloor, bringing this exciting technology to Big Blue Nation. Our team can’t wait to put on a show in Rupp Arena on Oct. 11.”

“We look forward to putting on a show for Big Blue Nation at our first Big Blue Madness with the ASB GlassFloor as part of the spectacle,” Brooks adds. “Big Blue Madness is famous throughout the college basketball world. Since we saw the ASB GlassFloor at the U19 World Cup last year we’ve been intrigued by the possibilities playing on this court. We’re excited to add this exciting technology to what promises to be an entertaining night in Rupp Arena.”

“Participating in Big Blue Madness signifies a pivotal moment for ASB GlassFloor and underscores our commitment to innovation in collegiate sports,” said Christof Babinsky, Managing Director of ASB GlassFloor. “This event is not just a showcase; it’s an opportunity to demonstrate how our sports floors can transform the game for athletes while creating an unparalleled experience for fans. Our partnership here will set a new standard for the future of collegiate sports events.”

It appears the teams will play this season’s home games on a conventional hardwood playing surface. The manufacturer says its sports flooring has unmatched elasticity, and superior grip, but I suspect coaching staffs would like to see some other team be the Guinea pigs for a season of competitive games, to see if knee and ankle injuries are any different than they are when playing on wood.

They should be able to get some learnings from Munich’s team in the Basketball Bundesliga pro league in Germany, which is using an ASB floor for all of its home games this season.

The possibilities for in-game experience and marketing are crazy with this this tech, so assuming worries about more ligament and tendon tears go away, I could see all kinds of big programs – college and pro – buying into this.