The Booze Sounds Disgusting, But The Projection Mapping Campaign For It Is Great

September 25, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The drink concoction makes me cringe and I have no idea about the celebrities involved (Loose Women star GK Barry???), but what I can say is I like how an almost guerilla-style projection is being used for a campaign surrounding an experiential gala run last week in Manchester, UK.

The projections were part of a broader “Endless Pink Summer” campaign for Tequila Rose, described as the UK’s fastest growing shot brand. The booze is tequila combined with strawberry cream, which to me makes stuff like Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and Goldschläger sound in comparison like fine, peaty single malts from Islay.

Yuck. But I’m absolutely not the market.

Anyway … the mission of the campaign was to get pink all over the city, promoting the gala using projection, as well as digital OOH and conventional static billboards.

Don’t know who did the projections, but they pop at night as the images show. The nice thing, of course, about projection is the lack of a physical footprint, and presumably the ability to somewhat or fully dance around some advertising bylaws.