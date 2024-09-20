Look Ma, No Dongles! Screenshare Tech Firm Airtame Adds Virtual Version That Includes Digital Signage Platform

September 20, 2024 by Dave Haynes

A Danish company called Airtame has been making and marketing hardware dongles with supporting software that enables hybrid conferencing, screen sharing and basic workplace-focused digital signage.

Now Airtame has started marketing a Virtual Airtame solution that takes the dongle out of the hardware mix, making it possible to do that stuff using a dedicated app.

This new software platform, says PR, brings Airtame’s powerful features to third-party Windows and Android-powered displays, enabling organizations to enhance their meeting rooms, classrooms, and common spaces without additional hardware.

In today’s hybrid work environment, organizations face significant hurdles in deploying seamless screen sharing, video conferencing, and digital signage. Tight budgets, complex installations, and the need for a consistent user experience across diverse spaces are constant challenges. Virtual Airtame directly addresses these issues, offering a cost-effective, software-only solution that transforms existing Android and Windows-powered displays into fully functional collaboration and signage screens. By leveraging hardware that organizations already own, Virtual Airtame simplifies the upgrade process and lowers the barriers to adopting this easy-to-use collaboration technology.

Virtual Airtame allows any screen to become a hub for screen sharing, video conferencing, and digital signage. Users can connect wirelessly and intuitively, without downloading additional software enabling them to share their screen or start a video call easily. The broad range of integrations ensures a smooth experience across all major platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and Webex. This flexibility empowers organizations to unify their collaboration experience across all screens, whether using Virtual Airtame on existing devices or Airtame’s proprietary hardware.

“This is a huge leap for Airtame and our customers,” said Susanne Lund, CEO of Airtame. “With Virtual Airtame, we’re breaking down the barriers to access and enabling more organizations to benefit from our seamless screen sharing and collaboration solutions—using their existing equipment. We can now provide an easy-to-use solution without the need for extra hardware. We are pleased to give even more value to our existing and new customers by offering our solutions cost-effectively and sustainably.”

CMS software companies that have workplace as the vertical market, or a key one, would no doubt argue that the capabilities are going to be limited on a platform that sort of bolts on digital signage. That may well be true, dunno, but it could also be easily argued that an awful lot of organizations don’t have elaborate workplace messaging needs, and this sort of thing does the business. Plus it is software they already use.

A similar screen sharing tech firm, Ditto, also has digital signage capabilities and uses Apple TVs and Windows devices as the receivers.