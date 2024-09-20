Captivate Partners With AdTech Firm Adelaide To Assess “Media Quality” Of High-Rise DOOH Audiences

September 20, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The dominant media operator of DOOH screens in North American office tower elevators has done a partnership to use technology and methodology called “attention metrics” to give advertisers more insights into what happens when the steel doors open and people pile in.

Captivate has a strategic partnership with another NYC company, Adelaide, which describes itself as a pioneer in generating insights into audience engagement, which assesses and measures “media quality.”

From PR:

Adelaide’s attention metrics, recognized for their precision and reliability, will now be available through Captivate, enabling brands and advertising agencies to access detailed insights into media quality. Adelaide’s omnichannel AU metric is used for attention-based quality measurement across digital advertising campaigns. This partnership underscores Captivate’s commitment to delivering an exceptionally engaging experience by utilizing the latest advancements in measurement.

“These advanced metrics validate that Captivate consistently delivers higher-quality media experiences, providing our clients with the assurance that their campaigns are reaching the right people in the most impactful way,” says Leigh Lowery, CRO at Captivate, which also puts screens in office tower lobbies and in the elevators of high-end residential towers.

As is often the case with adtech companies, Adelaide loves jargon, and I have only the most tenuous grasp of WTF they are talking about: Our mission is to bring increased transparency to advertising by supplying the market with a precise, omnichannel metric connected to business outcomes. Proven to predict full-funnel outcomes more accurately than any existing metric, AU helps the world’s largest brands make smarter investment decisions, activate attention data programmatically, and maximize campaign performance.

What I kinda sorta glean here is that Adelaide does predictive modeling, as opposed to actual measurement of attention by audiences in the elevator cabs. Most of what it does involves online and mobile media, using tech like eye-tracking. I poked at Captivate and confirmed eye-tracking is not used for digital OOH … yet.

The response Captivate relayed: “Adelaide is finalizing its development and incorporation of eye-tracking data for OOH media. This is slated to include a collection of facial tracking and eye-tracking data collected in real-world and simulated environments.”