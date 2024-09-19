Ride-Hailing Service Uses Subway Data For DOOH Ads Suggesting Londoners Take A Cab Instead

September 19, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Triggered and data-shaped digital out of home advertising efforts have tended to be built around common attributes like the weather and geo-location, but an agency working with a German ride-hailing service in London took a very different, cheeky and relevant approach: use public displays to show rides were available in the area when the London Underground lines nearby were delayed or very busy.

FREENOW worked with the UK media agency The 7 Stars, and using its programmatic platform Prospero, tapped into open-source data from Transport for London (TFL), which runs the Underground subway system in London.

The campaign ran from late May to early July, with the digital OOH component running targeted messaging on outdoor ad displays, with a goal of boosting brand awareness and ride bookings.

By employing a fluid budget approach and dynamic creative iterations, says PR on the effort, the campaign was able to adapt to external factors in real time, ensuring that the messaging resonated with the audience at the most relevant moments. Prospero’s activation route was chosen for its ability to deliver efficient buying and flexibility, which were critical as the campaign had a conservative budget.

A recent study of the campaign’s results has highlighted the positive impact on consumer behaviour. Of the respondents exposed to the adverts, 45% would now consider using FREENOW services, reflecting a 20% increase compared to the control group. Additionally, ad recall was recorded at 29%, with a 15% uplift from the control group to the exposed group.

Prospero’s unique open API mapping technology, known for its precision in targeting audiences and geographical reference points to within five metres, played a crucial role in the campaign’s success. Working with Hawk, Prospero developed a bespoke API built specifically for this initiative, which leveraged open-source data from Transport for London (TFL) feeds. This API allowed on the spot activation based on the real-time status of tube lines, offering FREENOW as an alternative travel option to audiences when delays were expected, making the campaign highly responsive and relevant.

Alongside this, FREENOW’s first party data was harnessed to highlight available cars and reveal the top locations in London, depending on the demand at the time. By additionally utilising a custom audience vector developed across Captify, the7stars was able to implement a highly accurate targeting strategy that effectively reached the top geos.

As a result, FREENOW accurately targeted its audience, focusing on main profiles such as City Dwellers, Commuters, Fitness Fanatics, and Outdoor Enthusiasts, alongside key interests and moments. This strategic approach not only optimised FREENOW’s media spend but also significantly enhanced the effectiveness of the campaign, leading to a strong performance across all channels.

Furthermore, Prospero’s predictive demand data, which considered elements such as time of day, footfall, and points of interest, allowed for strategic ad placements that maximised engagement during high-traffic periods.

The campaign also incorporated weather-triggered creatives, where display formats were adjusted according to weather conditions such as rain, warmth, or sunshine. This innovative approach ensured that the ads were contextually relevant and highly engaging.

“We’ve been on a mission to close the gap between Brand Awareness & Consideration. Introducing considered targeting with contextual messaging meant we were able to reach users in moments where they’re more likely to be responsive to Ride-Hailing focused messaging. Prospero offered a level of targeting and fluidity of spend allocation that was quite new for us, and we’re really pleased with the results we’ve achieved,” says Michelle de Maat, Head of Marketing at FREENOW.