Chinese Mall Fills Its Atrium Space With Transparent LED And Experiential Creative

September 19, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Maybe it’s a simple case of the people generating posts having a limited command of English, but sooooo many Chinese LED manufacturers who use Linkedin as part of their marketing efforts put up material that can be interesting to see, but offers few or no details on what readers are looking at.

This is a very nice use of some sort of near-transparent LED display product in a shopping mall in China, using displays from a Shenzhen company called Kezy Tech. I think it is one of those flexible films that can be adhered to glass, like on the glass railing panels on the different floors of this mall … wherever it is.

The Linkedin post suggests this is holographic. It’s not. The specs on the company site don’t get into the degree of transparency, but high transparency would not be all that important in this use-case – as people are more looking at the displays than through them. I have seen lots of vendor-created conceptual images of LED film being used for this sort of thing, so it’s nice to see a real-life project.

Very nice ambient, experiential content, by the way, in a mall that appears to put a premium on experience. If you watch the video below it appears to also have an enclosed slide that can send people down from upper floors.

Note to Chinese (in particular, but not only) marketers: Instead of putting the majority of your effort on posts into creating endless hashtags, spend some time thinking about and relating the five Ws of a project …