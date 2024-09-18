Screenfeed Adds New Automated Content Highlighting Favorite Local Businesses And Services

September 18, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Minneapolis-based subscription content firm Screenfeed has added the capability for end-users to add automated content to their digital signage screens that points out favorite businesses in their area, using data integration.

Called Local Favorites, the community-focused tool displays top-rated places – like restaurants – in the immediate area, using online reviews that are built around postal codes and geo-location data. The output builds layouts that incorporate reviews for venues that have 4-star or higher ratings.

Users can highlight up to 22 categories, such as top-rated restaurants, coffee shops and even parks.

I’d imagine this would be particularly helpful for hotel operators, in their lobbies, pointing guests unfamiliar with the area to things like dining options or entertainment.