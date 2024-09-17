Swapping Posters And Backlit Logo Signs For Digital Screens In Bars Generates 30% Sales Lift For Beverage Brand

September 17, 2024 by Dave Haynes

NYC-based Videri has really raised its profile in the last couple of years, via marketing, trade shows and hiring some well-known and respected industry vets. But it has never managed to find a way to trumpet the work it does with a “whale” client. Until now. Kinda sorta.

The company is most known for its super-thin, all-in-one Canvas displays and supporting software, and by far its biggest client is an beverage brand that puts square versions of the LCD displays in bars and restaurants, replacing paper and backlit analog marketing posters and signs. You know when you are in a bar and there’s a beer brand sign up on a wall? That sort of thing, but digital.

This client has deployed 10s of 1,000s of the things in bars and restaurants, simplified in technical design so that they can be brought on site, mounted and activated by the same person who brings in flats of the product, instead of expensive-ish hang and bang AV guys.

But as is the case with whale clients for all kinds of digital signage companies, Videri doesn’t have the OK to talk directly about who it is and what happens in venues where the Canvas displays are switched on. So they have produced an email marketing case study/brief that carefully avoids saying who … to not rile, in any way, the Antarctic Blue-sized whale. I will just say the company is based in Europe, and their cans are small and skinny.

The brief says:

Our client is a multinational beverage company with one of the most widely recognized brands in the world. Having sold more than 11.5M cans of their beverage in 2022, their presence in retail is significant. Prior to working with Videri they relied on printed posters and signage for POS (Point of Sale).

They were looking for a more sophisticated and polished approach to better represent their brand, with the goal of improving awareness and sales at their many promotional POS installations. When they first saw the Videri Canvas they knew it was a game-changer for their digital approach, and that’s where the long-term partnership began.

The company started a pilot program in 10 European countries, installing single square-format Canvases in bars in the territory. From the start, marketing operation’s staff were impressed with the ease of installation — no A/V professionals or technical expertise was required. Thanks to the cloud-based Videri Platform, they could manage content across the network of screens directly from their European headquarters.

Within 90 days (about 3 months), the company’s beverage sales at bars with Videri Canvases increased by more than 20%. After this success, the company expanded the program as quickly as possible and now forecasts an average of 30% lift in sales from a Videri deployment. Today, the company has tens of thousands of canvases deployed in over 80 countries across all channels.

So, in short, changeable screens that can add motion and draw eyeballs in ways not possible with variations on the old neon bar signs spike sales and deliver on ROI investment measured in months, instead of years.

Photo at top shows the different product, but in a video wall format. What actually goes into bars is, I believe, mostly single units.