Esprit Digital Now Gets To Fly King’s Flag At UK Office

September 17, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Congratulations to the good folks at Esprit Digital, the retail and DOOH focused specialty display company in a little town north of London. They just got a King’s Award for International Trade, adding on to the Queen’s Award for International Trade they won in the past.

The award was handed out last week during a visit from Hertfordshire’s Lord Lieutenant, Robert Voss. There are 6.5 million registered companies in the UK, and just 252 companies won a Kings Award this year, and only 20 companies have won both the Kings & Queens Award. Hertfordshire is the home county immediately north of London.

The award is valid for five years and recipients are also able to fly the King’s Awards flag at their main office, and use the emblem on marketing materials, such as packaging and adverts. I suspect Esprit’s customers are more interested in things like reliability and brightness, but awards are always nice, and good for reputation and staff morale.

Good people at Esprit. I have even sampled the delights of Stevenage (we went for a pub lunch when I popped by for a tour and chat last year). They do both LCD and LED products for indoor and outdoor applications..

Up top, that’s owner James Brenner on the left, and co-owner Peter Livesey with the shades.