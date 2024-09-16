Red Bull F1 Team Switches On Huge 46-Meter-Wide LED Wall At UK Tech Campus

September 16, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The Red Bull F1 racing team has had a LOT of success in recent years (though McLaren really coming on now) and that success and profile has helped bankroll and warrant a huge 2.4mm pitch LED wall at the team’s “Racing Technology Campus” in the UK.

The wall is 46.25 meters wide and 2.75 meters high, and is the backdrop for a collection of F1 cars, from 2005 – when Red Bull got into Formula One – to the cars driven by reigning three-time F1 Max Verstappen.

There are 517 LED cabinets all stacked and tiled to make up the display, which was supplied by PPDS (Philips), which has an ongoing business relationship with the team.

The Dutch AV integrator Ruitech Solutions did the install, over 23 days, using a special freestanding mounting system supplied by AV mounting specialist Vogel’s. No word on the CMS but it uses a Novastar LED controller.