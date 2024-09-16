Polish Media Company Mashes Up Sensors For What It Calls AI Screen

September 16, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The Polish digital OOH media company Screen Network has started branding its big media facade on the main entry to an urban shopping centre as AI Screen, referencing how it is using numerous sensors to shape and trigger content, and also measure audiences.

There is nothing overly imaginative or new about outcomes like peddling ice cream on a big screen when it is hot, or analyzing audience characteristics using computer vision, but the AI Screen at Galeria Katowicka is nonetheless an interesting effort to blend and use a series of sensors to help drive what’s on a very large semi-transparent mesh LED over the main entry. Along with a camera for the computer vision and ambient temperature sensor, the video wall set-up includes humidity, air quality, UV and pressure sensors (not sure what that last one does).

I also think it is clever to position this DOOH screen as AI-optimized for brands, given the buzz for AI these days. The display went live earlier this year. It is 153 sq. meters of semi-transparent 10.4mm pitch LED from Unilumin.

The video below does a nice job of explaining the various components, but also has extended look into the displays and the work that went into putting them in place.