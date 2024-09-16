ITESMEDIA, Teleste Forge Strategic Partnership Aimed At Optimizing Public Information For Public Transport Systems

September 16, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The Montreal-area software and solutions firm ITESMEDIA has developed an interesting technical partnership with a Finnish company that streamlines information-sharing on public transport systems.

The strategic partnership with Teleste is built around a solution called the Teleste Hub, which runs on on ITEStransit software platform.

Teleste Hub, says PR, helps transport operators improve the passengers’ experience, optimize their operations, and access new sources of income at the global level.

The Hub is positioned as a key solution for public transit managers who want to efficiently centralize and manage content shared on information displays and panels, while also ensuring seamless, real-time communications with their users.

The software platform was used this summer for what was coyly referred to as a world-class sporting event in France. PR approvals from that particular event would be a laborious process, but I think most readers would connect the dots.

The main objective of this collaboration was to ensure a seamless transportation experience and minimize stress for athletes and their teams by providing real-time information (such as schedules, service interruptions, estimated times of departures and arrivals, etc.), among others. Information totems were installed at strategic locations, such as bus stops, which made it possible to share essential information.

The Teleste partnership reflects a push into Europe for a company that has done most of its trade in Canada and the U.S., and has pivoted over time from a focus on the real estate sector and later manufacturing, to transport. ITESMEDIA and Teleste have a joint stand at InnoTrans 2024 later this month in Berlin, described as one of the most important trade fairs in the transportation technology sectors.