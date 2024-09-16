Hair Styling Tool Brand GHD Uses Lift-and-Learn Solution Powered By Bluefin, Nexmosphere Tech

September 16, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Retail-centric all-in-one display company Bluefin has an interesting case study online about helping a manufacturer get noticed in store, and thinking through the fine details to make the screens effective.

Manufacturer GHD makes hair styling tools and competes in a many-many billions market for things that dry, curl or straighten hair, and the company decided one of the ways to build on awareness and market was by using technology right at the points of decision for shoppers.

GHD, the case study relates, approached UK solutions provider Lime Retail about integrating a sensor-driven mirrored display into the merchandising spaces GHD had in stores. Lime said sure, but “do you know what happens if you put a layer of mirrored glass in front of a normal screen? ‘You reduce brightness by over 50% and make content almost impossible to see.’ Let’s get a high-bright version in the size you want to get the best possible output.”

The company worked with Bluefin to spec 21.5-inch high bright screens that have built-in BrightSign players, and then schemed in Nexmosphere sensors to help drive the experience.

When you approach the unit, sensors trigger the screen. The lights, which are also controlled, dim to 20% and content about the products being showcased plays. Once it finishes the lights brighten back to 100% so shoppers can see themselves clearly in the mirrored glass. A call to action comes up cueing them to select a product. When they select a product and pick it up, the unique content for that item is triggered, lights dim and content plays. The Bluefin high-bright custom screens make all the difference in whether the shopper can see and engage with the content or not.

Nothing terribly new about lift and learn, but this was well-thought-out.

Lime’s Ross Halford, who designed the solution, says it has been very effective, with versions installed across Europe.

“We continue to order more screens as the client rolls out more units,” says Halford. “In fact, they are building out an experience zone on Oxford Street, and have expanded to a two-sided screen format for new units rolling out in other stores in the UK.”