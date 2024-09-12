Cyprus-based DSPL Switches To Windows, Shrinks Camera With V2 Of Analytics-Driven Digital Signage Solution

September 12, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Digital signage companies are everywhere, and it was interesting to find a PR email recently from a company called DSPL, which is based in Cyprus.

If geography leaves you in blank stare mode (that’s me for anything having to do with the financial market), Cyrpus is an island in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, west of Lebanon and south of Turkey.

The company marries a modern digital signage CMS with no-code content creation with a computer vision audience measurement solution using an optical sensor (camera) the size of the little cloud-connected Wyze cubes I stick in windows to see what’s up at home when we’re away somewhere.

Now DSPL has a version 2.0 that bundles the management platform with the AI-driven sensor/camera, using a 4 cm black cube (1.5 inches) that has a tinted optical sensor and a teeny mounting system. The little box ties in with a media player that is probably based on Intel’s NUC reference design and runs Windows IoT, which is built for narrowly-defined business and industrial applications.

V1 of the set-up was an Android set-top box and what looked like a video conferencing camera. The v 2.0 upgrade has added much more power with both hardware pieces. Like pure-play audience measurement companies, and with CMS companies like Spectrio and Navori that have stitched analytics capabilities into their offers, DSPL in its marketing makes it very clear the system is based on the DETECTION of people and not recognition – the thing that gets privacy advocates going.

DSPL sells the overall “pro” version of the solution as a kit, with an annual fee that rolls in the box, camera and cloud CMS. It works out to $74 USD monthly, which might at first glance seem like a lot – but not really if you break out the costs for each aspect.

The great, great majority of DSPL’s installed based is in Europe, with just a couple of dozen units running in the US and Canada.