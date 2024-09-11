Billboard-Sized Video Walls Now Greet Int’l Travellers As They Stumble Off Long Flights To Melbourne

September 11, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Maybe it’s just the old ops guy in me, but I see installations like this impressive one in Melbourne, Australia, and feel relieved when I notice someone had the smarts or hard-learned experience to scheme in a kick-rail system on the walkway, so roller bags don’t shred the bottom part of the LED video walls.

This is a Digital Walkway just switched on by the Australian company OOHMedia at Tullamarine Airport, a winding, floor-to-ceiling LED wall that stretches over 66 meters and is more than 2.25 meters high. It welcomes arriving international passengers and, of course, funnels them through a duty-free shop.

“The sheer scale of the digital experience at Melbourne Airport makes this location the perfect canvas for brands to make a positive first impression with international visitors and Aussies returning home,” says Paul Sigaloff, CRO for OOHMedia.

A LOT of the newer video wall products available now ship with special coatings that offer some protection against inadvertent damage, but a simple, relatively low-cost kick-rail system like this keeps roller bags scraping the displays as someone tries to squeeze and race by to make a connection.

I don’t personally think I’d be delighted by a giant set of digital billboards greeting my jet-lagged eyes after I stumble off a many-hours flight across the Pacific, but that’s kinda what airports do these days as they monetize the facilities beyond service fees and retail/food service leases.