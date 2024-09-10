Vistar Puts Recent Adstruc Acquisition To Work, Incorporate Traditional OOH Planning Into Digital-Centric Platform

September 10, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The ad tech firm Vistar Media has finished whatever heavy code lifting was needed to incorporate Adstruc’s traditional OOH planning software into its overall platform, months after acquiring the company from PJX Media.

Vistar says the planning software is now fully available under its umbrella, giving users the potential to save media planners 30% or more of their time executing ad campaigns.

Vistar Media says it is as the first programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) media company to bring static planning under its suite of technology solutions.

From PR:

“The integration of Adstruc into our U.S. operations is a significant development in how we can work with our customers,” said Raj Lala, VP, U.S. Demand Sales and Development at Vistar Media. “At its core, Adstruc’s software simplifies and expedites the traditional OOH planning process for our buyers alongside our programmatic offerings. Adstruc, now being a Vistar platform, enables us to offer one of the most advanced planning tools available to the wider OOH ecosystem — making it easier for our customers to focus on running impactful, holistic campaigns in the real world.”

For almost 15 years, Adstruc’s software has been a core tool for agencies, replacing their routine tasks with automated efficiencies across the traditional OOH planning, buying and selling workflow. Now, Adstruc’s trusted technology is bolstered by Vistar’s engineering, superior customer support and experience scaling software globally. The software is already integrated with a robust supply network, connecting agencies with premium inventory from more than 1,500 media owners including JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising Company, Outfront Media, GSTV and more.

Current beta customers of Adstruc include large agency holding companies, independent agencies, OOH speciality shops and media trade groups.

“Vistar has been a trusted media partner since day 1 and I’m excited about how they’re going to help elevate our OOH planning process,” says Brian Rappaport, CEO of Quan Media Group. “With Adstruc, our team can now generate plans faster using audience insights, streamline the RFP process with our vendors and also export any client materials we may need — all within a single platform. This frees us from time-consuming manual processes, enabling us to focus on what truly matters: creating the best OOH campaign experiences for our clients. We truly are blending the best in ad tech with an anecdotal approach and that’s win/win.”

Vistar did the Adstruc deal back in April, adding on workflow tools for OOH media planners, buyers, and sellers. While Vistar has grown its business on the back of its programmatic platform, 15-year-old ADstruc was known for a toolset that stripped out routine tasks and automated aspects of the process of planning and executing OOH and DOOH media campaigns.