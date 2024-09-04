How Obsidian’s Projection Screens Allow Venues To Keep The Lights On And Blinds Opened

Projection has always been something of a fringe player in digital signage because of a series of technical barriers to adoption, most notably the limited operating life of the lamps, and the product and labor costs of switch them out. Laser projection has addressed that issue, but the other one that’s harder to conquer is dealing with ambient light. Unless the projector is the size of a fridge, super-bright and seriously expensive, the environment’s lights need to be off or dimmed and any windows covered.

A startup called Obsidian Screens, based on the fringes of greater Toronto, has developed a projection screen that can show visuals that aren’t washed out even with the lights on and the blinds open – and as the brand name suggests, the screens are black instead of white or silver. It’s a super-thin laminated material light enough to marry with foam – like a poster with a 1/4-inch foam backing to make it rigid and ready to hang.

Co-founder Chris Cavalieri and his business partner use Ambient Light Rejecting technology – something that’s been around for years – but have their own “nanofilter” technology that does a better job, he says, of preserving projector brightness and visibility. And just as is the case with LED video walls, the more black on the display surface, the better the contrast.

The company has been around for seven years, but remains quite small … as they have struggled to find the right partners to specify, sell and deploy their tech. They’ve run into at least a couple of challenges – with end-users who were disappointed by conventional projection set-ups, and pro AV integrators who for logical reasons want to sell systems that cost a lot more and need ongoing paid support and services.

Subscribe from wherever you pick up new podcasts.

TRANSCRIPT

Chris, thanks for joining me. You’re based outside of the Greater Toronto area and you’ve been working for a few years now on a company called, well, a product called Obsidian. Can you run through all of that for me?

Chris Cavalieri: Sure thing. Thanks for having me, Dave. I really appreciate taking the time to talk about it and boy, do I have lots to say.

You have half an hour. Go!

Chris Cavalieri: All right. Perfect. No pressure. So Obsidian, I should probably talk a little bit about projection. So what we’ve been trying to do and we’ve been doing for a while, is trying to find a way to take all the benefits. So if anyone’s in digital signage, I assume there’s a few listening to this what incredible things can be done with projection. So things like projection mapping holographic displays, very unique, creative stuff, and it’s absolutely fantastic, and when we started out, we looked at things and said, like, why isn’t this used more?

You know, we go to retail stores, we’re going to shopping centers and there are LEDs, we’ve got LCD video walls now and only a few set cases, maybe a performance or display are using projection to its full potential and it begs the question is why, and that why is how we found it, our idea of Obsidian, which is to create a solution to get those benefits projection and make it a lot more accessible and practical in place of, or as an option compared to say our elite typical LED signage and LCD video walls.

So, I mean, projection, it’s very renovation friendly, it’s very scalable, and depending on what projector you use, it can be quite a low cost, the benefits are endless, and compared to LEDs, which are quite glaring, most of the time, I’m biased, obviously, no shame in that, but most people don’t want to stare at an LED board as a backing, screen for like a speaker stage, for example, casino games. We’ve talked to fellows in Vegas before. It causes fatigue for people who are near them for too long. And that’s, that comes down to the human eye and there’s a whole science behind it, the wavelength of lights and all that. I won’t go into it. It works. It’s bright. It gets people’s attention, but it just doesn’t give the same aesthetic as a good projection setup would.

So coming back to it, why don’t we use projection? And quite frankly, it’s because it mostly just sucks because it fails. You need to have a dark room, dim room, or very well-controlled lighting, and by having controlled lighting and those restrictions, designers or retail commercial designers can’t do solutions they want to do where this challenge is like a window nearby and sunlight there are challenges that they can’t overcome and maintain a good looking display and that’s where LEDs kind of help punch through that.

So the question is what if we had a solution where projection can punch through that can give you those same benefits and versatility, but you can have nearby lights? You don’t have to overly control your space. I mean, of course, you can’t do shopping in a grocery store with your lights off or a shopping mall. You know, it’s not practical. You might be able to do a half-hour show or presentation, but it doesn’t make sense, and that’s at least my conclusion personally, my experience is why we don’t see more of these really cool-looking projection map displays than we do now. It doesn’t work in most cases. When it does, it’s great, but most of the time it doesn’t.

So Obsidian is basically to solve that problem. we’ve got our own proprietary technology and IP around it, and we’ve designed a system that harmonizes the projector and the screen, and we include the lighting as well for nearby lighting to essentially use the nanofiller technology to work together and what I mean in a very blunt sense from that is that these systems will work independent of the environment around it. So if people have heard of light rejecting screens, ALR screens essentially you have a gray screen or a silver screen. It’ll absorb about 50%-60% percent of your light in the room and that gives you contrast, which is great because it helps you have a more adaptable, flexible display.

What our system does is the same thing, but that absorption, instead of normally it’ll absorb your projector. So your white becomes gray, silver, whatever it is. In our case, your projector can shine on the screen and your lights can shine near or on the screen and have no loss, so it will reflect off of it. It keeps its colors, it keeps its white balance, and then the ambient light that is basically using this filter will absorb completely, not just the 60%. Whereas everything else gets knocked down by 50%-60%, and it creates this really neat illusion and really efficient display where fundamentally it’s the same as any projection system, but you can see all your colors just popping. You maintain your contrast and your white balance and it’s almost like you’ve doubled the lumens in your projector, and we love this because this opened up an option for again, adding an accessible and affordable solution somewhere between a TV set, and an LED video wall, where again, you can have something that’s highly visible. It’s got wide viewing angles. It keeps its color resilient, but you can also be adaptive. So again seasonal renovations for a retail environment stores, places where you don’t really want to control lighting or it’s too much work to deal with it. Plus you can install the thing in under a day. I mean, we’ve hung screens in under an hour compared to perhaps weeks on a video wall. So maintenance costs and benefits are endless.

So that was our goal with Obsidian again. What is holding it back from creating unique creative solutions? And how do we overcome that in this nanofilter system? And I think most people are afraid of it because it wasn’t easy to develop and there are restrictions to it. Again, it’s got to work as a cohesive system, that scared people and got a lot of resistance, but boy, does it work.

You’re an engineer. I’m absolutely not. For simpletons like me, the simpleton explanation would be that instead of this being a white or silver screen, it’s a black screen, correct?

Chris Cavalieri: It is a black screen. So if you turn your projectors off and look at it, it’ll look kind of a charcoal gray, maybe a little bit of a greenish tint to it, and you know, that’s kind of like a decorative wall panel, and that’s what it looks like. That’s what it is, and that’s because the light is bouncing off, it’s still being absorbed. Their eyes don’t have the nano filters in them. If you wear polarized sunglasses, you might, it might be interesting but that’s essentially what’s going on there. So it is indeed a dark-colored screen.

When you describe it as a system, you’re talking about the kit of parts, but your part is the screen. The challenge with projection and the reason. It wasn’t it hasn’t really grown very much in digital science or anywhere else used to be with the projector and the lamp life and how you’d have to replace it all the time and it was unreliable and also that it wasn’t very bright. Lasers have changed that. other technologies have improved. So that side is somewhat conquered. However, if you want a very bright projector, you’re getting something the size of an Austin Mini. But, the screen thing is still by and large a white screen, right?

Or film that you apply to a window glass that will make an image appear, but it’s not very sharp or bright, I mean.

Chris Cavalieri: Exactly. I mean, that’s the only solution people had to date is to get a bigger projector, and what’s really unique about using our nano filter technology is you don’t need a brighter projector to achieve the same result as you would. So there’s almost a savings. I mean, I don’t want to just say upfront savings, there is maintenance still involved, laser projectors have been a huge benefit to the industry on that front. They still need to be replaced eventually. But by using these filters and creating this super high-efficiency system effectively, it’s not just the screen, it’s the pairing of the projector and the screen. You can add the lights optionally as well. That allows you to use about half the lumens you would require in just a punch-through projector to achieve the same visible results that same effective brightness called legibility, of the display, and you’re getting a little bit higher contrast because the screen is naturally darker than a white canvas or a white painted wall.

Is it front projection or rear?

Chris Cavalieri: Front projection right now. We do have a prototype of the rear projection. It does work. We were working with the Art Gallery of Ontario at one point on a display which was kind of fun, so we almost accidentally made it just out of curiosity. There is a rear projection system for it. It’s got, it’s. own little challenges and restrictions, mostly just size, I say it’s the only thing remaining. So while we don’t offer it as an off-the-shelf product at the moment, customized solutions, that is something we can whip up together and it does work quite well.

So is this almost like an architectural material that you could use instead of wallpaper or something if you wanted a projection surface in a retail environment or whatever?

Chris Cavalieri: Absolutely. In fact, at one point, we had a version where we put an adhesive on the back instead of, we normally use PVC foam just to keep it rigid for hanging on the wall and we called it digital wallpaper and I know TV sets have tried to replace that and transparent LEDs, but absolutely this the screen itself is only about a millimeter thick. It is flexible so you can wrap it on columns, you can create decorative panels, and again, it does have a nice finish to it. You can route the edges, it’s cuttable, machinable, you name it, and from an architectural standpoint, yeah, it’s perfect. I mean, decorative panels, unique shapes. You can do multiple shapes in an array. You can make it continuous, join them together, and project whatever you want, and even when it’s off, it’ll have that kind of charcoal gray, very soft, it’s a glare-free canvas finish to it like a print, and it definitely works.

Could you print on it?

Chris Cavalieri: Yes. We haven’t done it, but because it’s built as a laminate, there was a layer on the front layer that we’d be able to print on the back of before it’s assembled. So yeah, we could print a still image into it or a texture, maybe like a woodgrain pattern to it onto that one layer, stick it together, and embed a static image to it, which you could then nest to the digital content. That’d be really cool.

Is the front surface, the laminate part of it, is that like a fabric, or is that like an acrylic coating or something?

Chris Cavalieri: It’s a polycarbonate substrate. So it’s a kind of a semi-rigid plastic, a very thin layer, but there’s a few layers. So it’s kind of a blend of vinyl polycarbonate. We’ve got a few in there, but that top one would be a polycarbonate. So quite durable, quite resistant.

So you wouldn’t have to rope it off or anything, people could be near it without being terrified that something’s going to get damaged.

Chris Cavalieri: No, it’s quite resilient. I mean, you can scratch it if you really try, but to break it or crack it is extremely difficult.

What do you see as the primary use cases for it?

Chris Cavalieri: I mean, I’ve been dreaming of retail, commercial, public display, but honestly, I’m one person. I’m an engineer. I just want to get these in the hands of absolutely phenomenal designers, architects out there, and interior designers, to let them just run wild because it’s so adaptable. In fact, you can shape it, you can wrap it, tile it, and do 3D shapes. Usually, when we go to trade shows we’ll do like we have a pop can, it’s like a cylinder and we put like a Pepsi animation on it and you can do arrays of different shapes together, and like the limits of creativity are endless.

It’s just like any good projection map and application. Get those into the right hands and it’s a dream. So, I mean, I pictured grocery stores for advertising, to justify costs. So a lot of the time they have printed posters or a big mural at the back top of their store over their freezers and just put panels up. You have tons of ceiling space, running power, and signal to it, it’s dead easy compared to like an led array for that size of display, and now you have a source of revenue, advertising, promotion of the week, whatever it is, and you have that control. So I mean, a store designer can really go to town because of that ease of use, ease of access, and the flexibility of a projection system, which now works by using our filters.

What kind of challenges do you have around projection angles and things like that?

I gather we’re talking, ahead of this a little bit, and I was asking about ultra-short throw projection and so on and there are some limitations around that, like you want to be a little bit further back in terms of the throw on the angle.

Chris Cavalieri: Yeah, so right now, a short throw to a standard throw, and of course, long throws are all good for it. We have done some tests with ultra-short throws, unfortunately, the optics in the ultra-short throw right now do conflict with the optics in the laminate. So we can’t use it with that at the moment. Although, secret R&D projects #1, #10 or #20. We are working on a potential solution to that, which should be independent of the projector that may work, but I won’t say it will till I prove it. So let’s assume it doesn’t for now, for an ultra short throw, but again, standard throw and even short throw, long throw setups are all fine. That’s what we recommend, and that’s nice too, because that gives you, again, control over angles. We do play with the optics a little bit on the screen and it’s part of our secret as well, we do narrow a bit of the vertical cone and bend light horizontally. So you have a more uniform viewing experience for things like foot traffic from left to right. So there is a restriction, but it’s quite wide.

Most ALR screens, you might be able to see the thing at plus minus 30 degrees, sometimes usually less, where it comes down to a half-brightness angle. So we get very dark at an angle. Whereas ours actually, you can see funny enough, it’s beyond 180 degrees, it gets brighter. That’s steep, and it was really weird, totally not intended, but, so that’s part of a little bit of the magic of our specific laminate that we’ve built is it has that really unique uniformity, kind of like paper, close to paper at all viewing angles left right around it.

So there’s a workaround. The challenge I’ve seen sometimes with projection systems is that they’re great except when somebody needs to get up close to it or walk by and then there’s a shadow and so on. So you can let’s say in a corridor, a wide hallway, or something like that, you could mount this on like a track system or something like that and project down and people could walk by without, unless they’re right in front of it, they’re not going to, come into the shadow there?

Chris Cavalieri: Yep. I mean, because we have that steep angle controlled on it, it can also affect bringing the projector into it. So we can have the thing off to the side. You can have it overhead. You can kind of project from steeper. So again, not quite an ultra-short throw, but that’s because of the actual lensing in it. But a standard projector at a steeper angle will work quite well with that. So you have a lot of versatility and adaptability for that. Again, just making sure it’s over people’s heads, and by the time they block it, technically the advertisement, has done its job. So it’s not too much of a concern on that front, but you can get away with quite a bit, and a lot of retail stores and public displays have lots of ceiling space to play with too. So it’s very flexible there.

Do you have to monkey with the content in terms of how it’s rendered or have particular software running on the media player or whatever to make all this happen, or it’s a screen and point the projector at the screen?

Chris Cavalieri: That’s why I love it because, I mean, ironically all the research we’ve done again, me and my colleague, both engineers, we love to keep it simple. So we’ve got a few projects on the go as well. Same idea, but all the software you need is the same that’s already out there. It’s projection mapping. Like that, nothing has changed. Nothing you learn there. If you know how to do projection mapping, or you have a team of guys who know how to do it, nothing’s different. That’s just content. All we do is you’re putting the right projector with the right screen, and then you can see it. Simple as that.

So I wrote a piece a couple of years ago about an installation in London in a coffee shop, and it was a black wall with a kind of chalkboard, and they were putting the menu on that instead, well, on flat panel displays and it looked pretty cool, but the coffee shop was having to dim the lights and do everything else because there are windows and doors out to the street and so on.

If they’re using your technology, do the lights have to be cranked down, drapes pulled, and all that, or it could behave as though, it is just being a regular shop?

Chris Cavalieri: I mean, that’s a perfect example, and that’s exactly what we want to do, and in fact, we tried to approach McDonald’s, Tim Hortons, and all that, and of course, they tell me to get lost because who’s Obsidian, but that’s just, it is, you don’t need to turn your lights on.

Part of the founding purpose was, that Adrian, my colleague, kept tripping on everything in his classroom because he always had to turn the lights on and off and is prone to that he’s always back and forth showing his slides and it’s a safety risk. Even old age homes, we had approached at one point as well for they have movie theaters, they share and it’s just not practical to do that, and like I said in the beginning, that’s why projection isn’t, and I wouldn’t recommend using it in a lot of cases because if you’re working as a barista and your lights are off, you can’t see what you’re doing. It’s bad for your eye strain. If you’re trying to focus look at what you’re pouring, you’re going to have accidents, you’re going to slip, probably can’t clean as effectively. And there’s so many reasons you’d really need to have lights on for safety, if nothing else, and our screen will let you do that.

Again, we’ve had beams of sunlight across it, still keeping the thing readable. keep your lights on. I mean, there are things you can do to play with it. It depends on the projector you use, you’d use a brighter or dimmer one. You can control the lighting as well, and we do recommend it when you can, but you don’t have to be quite as aggressive when you do it. So you can keep those lights on.

Part of the rise of the LED technology within workplaces has been the idea that in presentation theaters, big meeting rooms where more typically there’s been a projector, but then the drapes are closed or a control room where the lights are very low so that you can see what’s being projected on the screen.

The idea was that a DV-LED would change all that. You could open the windows up and crank the lights and everything, and you’d be able to see what’s on the screen with no problem. But the challenge is cost.

Chris Cavalieri: I mean, there’s cost and there’s also, I mean, with LED, do you want to see it? It’s not very pleasant to look at for a long period of time.

I mean, the concept is right. All these technologies have a purpose, and I’m not discrediting the value of LEDs like outdoor displays, and billboards, I mean, they punch through light. They’re very good at getting through it. They’re extremely visible. They’ll get your attention. But they’re just not pleasant to read, if that makes sense so in terms of a boardroom yeah, it could work, and I’ve seen stages done with full LEDs instead of a projection screen, and it’s just unpleasant. Even if you’re recording it, there are aliasing effects and a lot of unpredictable things you don’t really expect.

So it’s one of those things that’s good on paper, but in practical use is not great, and then the cost is the other end of it. So there’s the cost to maintain it, install it, you have to calibrate it all those things because LEDs wear out, not no LED is the same when they come out of production, there’s binning to them, all sorts of things to keep in mind.

That was our other motivator with projection. These are my famous words. You don’t have to blow your budget to blow minds, right? If you do something right with the right technology that’s good enough, right? You got to know what your application is, know who your audience is, who’s using it, and really understand and appreciate that and Obsidian was our way to say, look, you have another option. Because light ambient light is an issue. Architects absolutely love giant windows nowadays. A funny story about a university in Ontario that got millions of dollars to renovate their classrooms, I won’t name them, and big giant skylight windows without drapes, funny enough, that would let the sunrise right in that window and really make the presenter glow at the front of the classroom and which also happened to have a projection screen, which was with white and not Obsidian, and let’s just say it didn’t end very well, and even the another Yoko university has used projection. They’ve put drapes on and with those giant lights, but they’re not full block-out drapes. You know, they usually let a little bit of light in. Even with the drapes closed midday cloudy day, you still couldn’t read the screen. So it is a major problem and aesthetically, the rooms look beautiful.

I mean, the architect is doing their job on that front. They’re gorgeous buildings, beautifully renovated very nice aesthetics to them, but it’s not functional. You need technology to overcome those challenges and to date, your only choice is to guess it is LED you either put up with it just squint or not reading it or you stick something expensive heavy bulky, and kind of blinding and you know now you can read it but you’ve also sort of made people uncomfortable in this space too. So you need another solution, and that’s what we’re hoping to do.

It’s an interesting predicament for companies such as yours in that you’re offering what’s presented as a better option and probably far less cost. But for the companies that sell into environments like higher education, corporate, public utilities, all that sort of thing, it’s not necessarily in their business interest to sell them a cost-effective, low-maintenance solution.

There’s a lot more money to be made on the margin of one hell of a lot of LED and then calibration and support services and everything around it, as opposed to just selling them a display and saying, thanks, very much, call us at three years when you need a new projector.

Chris Cavalieri: Yeah, absolutely, and this has been driving me absolutely insane, to be honest. This projection system has existed for almost seven years now, and I still, we’re still a startup. It says a lot. I mean, yes, we’re engineers. We’re probably terrible at sales and marketing and we are, but c’mon…

You’re not the first.

Chris Cavalieri: It’s just we’ve approached distributors, we’ve gone through universities, we’ve thrown sales in front of them practically, and the reality is in the end, you got to go where the money’s at. They want something that’s predictable. The use case is the same. The installation is the same, and the training for their technicians and the customer is the same. Everything’s the same because once you’ve got your company up and running they’re not wrong. It’s expensive, change is expensive and it’s risky, and nowadays no one wants to take that risk. They don’t want to do anything different. You know, it might be better for the customer, but. I like my margins. You know, I need my income. I got to put food on the table. I got to pay my team.

Now, we’re going to do this job because that’s what we know how to do, and that’s where we make money, and we understand that, and that’s fine, but there’s got to be someone who cares about the end user to find unique creative solutions find solutions to problems that You know, push the industry a little bit further and this has been an ongoing battle for years for us, and it drives me nuts.

So you’re absolutely right that it’s a paradigm for them if they’re not used to working with it. If they do, it’s a white screen and they know when and where it works, and that’s the end of it. There’s zero reception for anything else and I hope that changes.

I suspect there’s a bit of a taint as well in that, a lot of larger environments will have used projection in the past and have the experience of going, “Well, God, I can’t even see the screen properly, or anything else, so projections are off.”

So when that gets revisited, unless you have the opportunity to have a really high-quality conversation with them, they’re thinking, well, shit, I’m not doing projection again. That was a mess.

Chris Cavalieri: Yeah. “Oh, we have used projection before. It didn’t look that good.” The customer wasn’t happy. You know, we can’t have that, and I mean, that’s valid too.

So is a better specifier or audience for your technology, quite possibly the architects and people who think about physical spaces and experience?

Chris Cavalieri: I think it has to be, I think those are the only people that really get the experiential side of what you can do with projection, they have the vision they can see they have a basically working towards a solution, right? They have a client who wants something unique they’re left to their creative devices to develop this solution or overcome a challenge and they need all the tools in their toolbox and the actual installers, the AV text distributors, but they’re not the right people to do it. They’re going to do business as usual. It’s gotta be the people making the design decisions who can see something greater or want to do something, and previously, let’s say they couldn’t, that’s where proceeding could fit in.

So getting it in front of them, and that’s something we’re trying to do as much as we can network. That’s also been challenging because these people are hard to find. I think I waited four months for a meeting at one point and met an interior design firm, and in the end, they didn’t know or want to hang a TV set, so it wasn’t a commercial designer, more of an interior designer, the right people are out there, and those are the people that, again, the architects, designers, those are the solution providers that really need to get their hands on this.

It sounds like along with the physical cost of the substrate or screen or whatever you want to call it, there are really minimal additional costs in terms of a mounting system you don’t need to go to the sorts of mounting systems that would be used for DBLED or LCD anything else. There’s not all that metalwork, right? It’s just this piece of foam that hangs on a wall, like a poster that you get foam mounted.

Chris Cavalieri: That’s exactly it. That’s what we tell everyone. If you hang it, you just hang it like a poster or a mirror or a print, and it’s all adaptable too. Again, we do a lot of customization. So we can put the French cleat on, and hang it on your wall. What we love about that PVC foam is it’s you can superglue hard points onto it from this very inexpensive and very lightweight, let’s say like a 24-inch by 54-inch panel, so 4.5 feet by 2 feet, is I think about 8 kilograms, basically per panel and put a cleat onto it. We’ve screwed into it. We’ve put hooks to hang off of for summer trade shows, for portal displays. You can screw into it, you can cut it, shape it, layer it, can thicken it, or thin it, it’s very versatile for the installer and whatever the application is.

So to really get our goal, the whole vision of the city is to remove barriers, remove restrictions, and that’s a mounting system we’ve enjoyed because it really harmonized with what we’re trying to achieve lightweight. It’s just no metalwork. It doesn’t take weeks. It takes under an hour. You just hang it on your wall. You can butt them together. Done. Very simple.

So you’re a startup. So I assume there’s not a cast of thousands working at the company?

Chris Cavalieri: Nope. We’ve got two and a dog, we’re very small.

I mean we’ve got a few people out there who are kind of advocates for us as well. So we’ve networked that way. We’ve got a really great PR guy as well who is helping us out network to the States, and Canada. He’s absolutely fantastic. So we’ve officially the team is two, but we’ve got a number of people helping us. We’ve had some advisors we’ve worked with locally as well, from the university and then the forge and Hamilton as well, for example. So we’ve got lots of support, so we’re a small team, but we’re quite effective at what we do, and we’ve got contract manufacturers.

We have a whole network in China if we really had to go down the road for volume production. So we see a path to mass production very quickly if and when we get to that point, but we’re still two people at the moment.

Your biggest challenge is just the simple thing of awareness and finding people who get what you’ve got.

Chris Cavalieri: That’s it. I mean, it’s spreading the message, and I mean, anyone who’s done a startup knows how hard it is. Anyone who’s been an engineer or even not an engineer knows how hard it is to push a product on someone. It’s sort of forbidden, forbidden knowledge to do that, and we’ve tried and iterated our design many times.

For example, we’ve made a home theater projection screen you can buy at Walmart right now. We have an adaptation of this technology for home use because during COVID everyone was at home. No one’s putting signs in. I mean, we’re very adaptable, flexible, and I mean, that’s the benefit of being a very small, but creative, dynamic team is you can do these things we have the technology, we have to know how to do it and frankly, we love design and we love creative challenges. So that’s something we do and we’ll continue to do.

Are there any sort of caps on resolution or anything like that? Like, I don’t really understand screen technology. If somebody has a 4k output, that’s what’s on there, that doesn’t really matter.

Chris Cavalieri: Yeah. So the resolution is all just coming from the projector itself. So it depends on the projector you choose. I’d say the only limitation, people listing stuff as like a 4k projection screen is just. Throwing jargon at you to make it sound cool. It’s, plastic. It’ll be stretch vinyl or painted vinyl. The only thing that might affect your resolution in general is if the screen has a high texture in it. So sometimes there are some optical screens for an ultra-short throw, for example depending on the size of those you might see speckling or something at a certain resolution.

That’s the only thing I can think of you could justify putting a resolution to a screen, but we don’t have that..

So if people wanna know more, where do they find you online?

Chris Cavalieri: So I mean, you can dig me up on LinkedIn, but obsidianscreens.com would be a good starting place. Shoot me an email, and then my name’s Chris Cavalieri, should be on the screens look me up on LinkedIn. Shoot me a message. We got Facebook, we got YouTube, you name it. So save screen technologies wherever you can find them.

All right, well thank you for your time.

Chris Cavalieri: Yeah. Thank you so much, Dave. It’s great to talk with you, and I hope we’ll get to see you soon. Well,

We’ll see what I can do.

Chris Cavalieri: I’ll show it off. I hope all my words live up to it in person.