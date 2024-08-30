Scala Organizes Set Of Retail Media Networks “Masterclasses” For Big EU Digital Marketing Expo

August 30, 2024 by Dave Haynes

STRATACACHE CEO Chris Riegel has funded and has his people organize and run a pair of well-attended and reviewed retail media conference days tied to retail shows like NRF in New York, and his team is at it again with a half-day schedule of “masterclasses” next month at Dmexco, a big digital marketing expo and conference in Cologne, Germany.

The event is under the branding of Scala, the STRATACACHE-owned, retail-centric CMS and solutions company. It will feature a series European retail media experts.

Dmexco runs Sept. 18-19 at the Cologne Exhibition Center, and the Scala-led sessions run under the banner: What’s in Store for Retail Media Networks.

The program starts with the session “From Traditional to Targeted: The Evolution of Agency and Brand Spending,” featuring Eva Adelsgruber, former CEO of Plan-Net Impact and 7 Screen. Later that day, the panel “From Shared Profits to Owned Platforms: Supercharging by Fusing DooH and In-Store” will explore the integration of DooH and in-store experiences. Speakers for this panel include Florian Rotberg of invidis, Frank Goldberg, Managing Director of IDOOH, and Robert van der Starre, Group-M Commercial Director.

Riegel is personally moderating several sessions, with each session lasting 45 minutes and a 15-minute break in between. Participation is free, but space is limited. Attendees can register in advance for individual masterclasses or the entire program.

Ahead of the one Riegel and his people organized for NRF back in January, he told me there was a deliberate (and I think correct) effort to populate the sessions with end-users and people with direct ties to retail media, and minimize vendors who often can’t help but sell, sell, sell when someone lets them near a microphone and presentation display. I count four people from companies in the STRATACACHE group of companies, but that includes Riegel, but there are also key people from big retailers like the UK’s Tesco.