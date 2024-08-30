Barcelona’s First Big LED Marquee Goes Up In Marina For America’s Cup, And Will Stay When The Boats Sail Away

August 30, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The famed America’s Cup sailing competition has started in the waters off Barcelona, and one of the new features down at the city’s marina is a big 200 sq. meter LED display that will be tied to the competition this fall but stay in place for broader uses.

It is described as the city’s first large-format outdoor LED screen, mounted on the exterior of the IMAX building at Port Vell and widely visible in the general area – which is a magnet for tourists and locals because it is by the ocean and the area is riddled with places to stop for a drink or food.

It is a P6.7 SMD-based LED supplied by LG, sold in and installed by a Spanish partner, LED DREAM.

The company says in a brief on the project: This installation marks a visual milestone for Barcelona, enhancing the urban experience and changing the way we engage with visual communication. The screen will not only be active during the America’s Cup but will continue to be a city attraction, adding value even after the event ends.

I definitely don’t know, but guessing some locals love the display, while others increasingly upset by what they consider too much tourism and its impact on housing and lifestyle probably aren’t thrilled to see the kind of display they associate with New York or Las Vegas down by the water and just outside the Gothic Quarter.

