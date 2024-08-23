Industry Networking Events Ramping Back Up For Fall: Here Are Two Upcoming Mixers …

August 23, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Networking events are ramping up this fall in the U.S., as summer vacations end, kids head back to school and industry people get their heads fully back into growing their businesses.

There are at least a couple of them coming up:

The DSF is back doing Mix and Mingle networking and learning events that it pairs with its scheduled board meetings, with the latest one set for Thursday, September 12th in Philadelphia. It will run from 3pm to 7:30 pm at the Museum of the American Revolution, which is very appropriately in that city.

The excellent creative technology shop Blue Cadet will do the main presentation about its approach to digital and storytelling in museum environments, where Blue Cadet does much of its work.

This is the registration page …

Bryan Meszaros of OpenEye Global is doing another of his XUSC events in New York during Out Of Home New York – on the evening of October 15th, the same day as the DPAA’s big annual ad industry conference. If digital signage and DOOH people who go to the DPAA event want to spend the evening conversing in a more familiar language (I have only a fleeting grasp of ad-speak), they can go to the taproom at Talea Beer Co., which is midtown in the Bryant Park area, and is the big city’s only women-owned craft brewery.

Tickets will likely evaporate quickly, so Bryan has provided a head’s up that they will be available starting next Thursday at Noon EST. Here’s the link: https://lnkd.in/d8KAu28S