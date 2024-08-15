Taco Bell’s Chief Digital Officer Lined Up For DSE Keynote Talk

August 15, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Taco Bell’s Chief Digital and Technology Officer has been enlisted by the company behind Digital Signage Experience (DSE) to do the December 8th keynote at the conference and trade show in Las Vegas.

The Dane Mathews talk is titled “Innovating Experience: Taking a Bold Approach to Customer Connection in QSR and Beyond.”

He will explore, says PR, the evolution of breakthrough omni-channel experiences centered around driving customer loyalty and brand engagement. Additionally, he will share how Taco Bell is leveraging its innovative spirit to reimagine how technology is used within their restaurants and beyond and how to harness the power of collaboration to develop a new breed of restaurant experiences.

At Taco Bell, Mathews leads enterprise digital CX & technology strategy including experience strategy & design, loyalty, customer relationship management (CRM), commerce, data analytics/automation, and foundational technologies. His team leverages Taco Bell’s cultural & brand leadership capabilities to deliver holistic, powerful experiences that create lasting connections with consumers and team members. In addition, Mathews leads Taco Bell’s digital transformation leveraging agile approaches and automation to accelerate Taco Bell’s enterprise growth agenda.

“We’ve been following Taco Bell’s transformation and their approach to driving engagement through innovation,” says David Drain, DSE’s Director for Event Programs. “This presentation will be a fascinating look at how technology and omnichannel execution is changing everything.”

Thibaut Duverniex, the CEO and Creative Director of the Montreal creative shop Gentilhomme, was announced earlier as the keynote speaker for Dec. 9th, talking about Future World-Building: The Art of Digital and Physical Storytelling.

DSE takes place December 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Early bird registration ends August 19.