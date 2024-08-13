Korbyt Broadens Workplace Communications Solution Via Acquisition of UK’s NFS Technology

August 13, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Dallas-based Korbyt has broadened its workplace solutions offer to include meeting room booking and space management capabilities, via the acquisition of the UK firm NFS Technology.

The acquisition is backed by the U.S. private equity firm Clearhaven Partners, a US-based software-focused private equity firm that took a majority owner stake in Korbyt last year. Financial terms, as is now common, were not disclosed.

Korbyt has long had a big footprint in the financial services, higher education, manufacturing, supply chain and contact center industries, going all the way to the days when it was known as Symon Communications. There was an odd interlude when Symon morphed into RMG Networks and was a DOOH media company, but in the last few years the company re-branded to match its core product name and focused again on workplace.

This seems like a smart move – getting Korbyt rich capabilities for managing how workplaces now operate post-COVID, and better positioning it to compete with workplace-focused competitors like Appspace and Poppulo (Four Winds). Big enterprise clients, in particular, want one solution to manage all this stuff, so just having part of the needed solution is undoubtedly problematic in the pitching and closing process.

From PR …

The company’s leading cloud-native Korbyt Anywhere platform empowers organizations to engage their audiences – employees, students, customers and guests – through a single integrated platform across multiple channels, including digital signage, desktop, web, email and mobile devices. The cloud-based CMS is the industry’s most advanced platform, with extensive native integrations and a robust real-time data engine, enabling customers to connect audiences, places and channels, with captivating experiences.

NFS Technology provides one of the industry’s most robust room booking and space management software platforms to more than 275 clients worldwide, including leading legal, financial, educational and healthcare businesses. With a strong presence in the United States, Europe and Australia, as well as a network of business partners in the Middle East and East Asia, the newly combined entity’s reach spans the globe and encompasses vertical markets that represent significant growth opportunities for Korbyt.

“Workplace communication has evolved dramatically over the past several years, placing an enormous burden on enterprises and other large organizations to embrace modern communications tools that reach their audiences at any location, on any device, while also maximizing shared spaces for in-person collaboration,” says Ankur Ahlowalia, CEO of Korbyt. “Enhancing the Korbyt Anywhere platform with the NFS Rendezvous product suite will bring unparalleled value to the market under one integrated platform and help our shared customer base create engaging workplace experiences where employees, customers and guests can thrive and effectively collaborate.”

By acquiring NFS Technology, Korbyt now offers the industry’s most comprehensive workplace experience platform. The addition of NFS Technology’s advanced room booking and space management solutions complements the Korbyt Anywhere platform, delivering greater value to its customers across the globe.

“The NFS team is excited to join forces with Korbyt as we unite behind our shared mission of delivering a modern workplace experience platform to our customers,” says Luis De Souza, Founder and CEO of NFS Technology. “Successful organizations provide people-centric workplaces where employees enjoy a great experience and can perform at their best. I have known Korbyt for many years and have tremendous respect for the quality of their software solution and the culture they have built – their customer-centric approach to doing business mirrors NFS’s long-standing commitment to the highest quality support. Further, we have already integrated the platforms and look forward to the enhanced capabilities we can deliver together as the industry’s most engaging and robust workplace experience solution.”

“Clearhaven invested in Korbyt to expand its technology leadership on a global basis,” says Chris Ryan, Managing Partner at Clearhaven Partners. “The NFS Technology acquisition is an exciting milestone in Korbyt’s growth path, enabling the company to deliver the industry’s most robust and comprehensive workplace experience solution, all from a single, cloud-native platform, further strengthening the company’s leadership in the workplace experience market and helping Korbyt expand in key geographies and market segments.”

With the acquisition of NFS Technology, Korbyt expands its global footprint, increasing its presence in the United Kingdom and the United States, and adding offices in India and Australia.