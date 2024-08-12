This 55-inch Transparent OLED Display Disappears Into A Floor Cabinet

August 12, 2024 by Dave Haynes

High price would likely keep these things from flying out the door, sales-wise, but this is an interesting use of a 55-inch transparent OLED as something of a display and product explainer fixture. The display sits atop a metal enclosure, and is voice-controlled to drop down and rise up kinda a slice of bread in a toaster.

It is from a Shenzhen display manufacturer called CEOLED – which I misread as CEO LED but is CE OLED. The company is a display manufacturer, but I think the OLED “glass” comes from partners, who are listed as LG, BOE and Japan Display.

I don’t think you’ll find this helping to sell juice boxes or power tools at big box store, but there is an interesting bit of sales presentation theatre possible here in high-end retail, real estate development visitors centers and corporate briefing and experience centers. Showing one’s latest pots and pans would be enhanced by something akin to a VR/AR overlay sliding up on demand in front of whatever was being shown and explained.

LG had a consumer product that was kinda sorta like this, launched in 2021 but already retired. It was a non-transparent OLED that rolled into a much shallower, furniture-like base. And it cost $100,000.

We can assume this is MUCH less costly, but the mechanical aspects of the base mean it would still come with several zeroes in the pricer tag.