Japan Display’s Small Transparent LCDs Marketed By German Firm For Uses Like Real-Time Translation

August 8, 2024 by Dave Haynes

A German company focused mainly on display technology has started marketing transparent screens that could be used for applications like ticket counters and government offices, where the staff and customer might not share a common language or hearing each other with a glass barrier in the middle is the problem.

The new Data Modul displays, developed by Japan Display Inc., can enable things like real-time visual translation. The idea is that for processing applications for things like passports and visas, or getting directions to train platforms, the interchange can be handled on both sides of the counter in a preferred language – with the selected language appearing simultaneously on both sides of the transparent display.

The TFT LCD displays have 12 and 21-inch versions. The resolution is 1440×540 pixels for the smaller model and 1280×720 pixels for the larger one, with transparency levels of 84% and 90% respectively.

We’ve seen some working examples of real-time translation displays used at busy spots like at mass transport hubs in Tokyo and Seoul, likely using transparent OLED. Those were larger and would be quite expensive, so using smaller displays and well-established TFT/LCD tech might be more friendly to budgets. The application hits me as a bit of a no-brainer, much like meeting room displays did when they first emerged. Translation solves a very common problem that anyone who is adventurous enough to travel outside their own country might know well.

The other great application for this is in healthcare settings, where hospital reception and information counters might see a non-stop parade of people coming in who don’t share common languages with staff.

Translation seems a better use-case than the main image: playing Xs and Os.