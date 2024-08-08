All-In-One LED Displays Sales Have Grown 6X Since 2020: Omdia

August 8, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Sales of all-in-one fine pitch LED displays have grown by more than 600% since 2020, according to a new analysis from the tech research firm Omdia.

That comes out of Omdia’s new ProAV Vertical Solutions – Corporate and Conference Room 2024 Analysis, with the suggestion that these large format displays will capture more and more of the conference room display market in the future, especially as prices keep coming down and newer, coated designs allow interactivity.

“The total volume of All-in-One LED displays soared to an impressive 56k square meters in 2023, a sharp increase from just 9k square meters in 2020,” says Matthew Rubin, Principal Analyst at Omdia. “This rapid growth highlights the burgeoning demand and potential for these cutting-edge displays in transforming corporate signage and meeting room environments.”

Their simple installation process, combined with design and size flexibility, are appealing to both corporate buyers and channel sellers alike, though further uptake over the next five years is dependent upon prices falling rapidly.

Current units cost upward of $10k each, which is comparatively much higher than LCD alternatives. However, average selling prices for sub-2mm LED displays in the wider market have fallen 20% from 2020 to 2023, making it a real possibility that All-in-One display prices will continue to fall too. If not, the market will be restricted to buyers with substantial budgets and likely only viable in key visibility areas such as lobbies, rather than the much more numerous meeting room locations.

If the key barrier of cost can be mitigated over the coming years and dvLED touch functionality continues to improve, then meeting room technology offers a key battleground where All-in-One LED displays have the potential to make inroads. Interactive displays have been in the spotlight for this application in recent years due to their ability to enhance hybrid meeting environments, enabling easy interaction between office workers and home workers. However, real-world use of interactive capabilities is often limited due to a lack of knowledge on how best to use them or hindered by meeting room design.

More recently 21:9 LCD displays, promoted by Microsoft, are increasingly visible at trade shows, notable for their wide aspect ratio, which is conducive to multitasking and presenting multiple content streams simultaneously. However, under one thousand units were shipped in 2023 and the outlook is not likely to be much more optimistic, due to a lack of enthusiasm from corporate buyers.

Omdia lays out the key benefits of these “AIO” displays:

Flexible configuration: unlike fixed-aspect-ratio LCD displays, All-in-One LED displays can be tailored to fit various room sizes and configurations, providing more versatility in meeting room design;

unlike fixed-aspect-ratio LCD displays, All-in-One LED displays can be tailored to fit various room sizes and configurations, providing more versatility in meeting room design; Large format: while LCD panels have a size limit, LED All-in-One displays can be joined together to create seamless displays well in excess of 100”, which is perfect for larger boardrooms/meeting rooms;

while LCD panels have a size limit, LED All-in-One displays can be joined together to create seamless displays well in excess of 100”, which is perfect for larger boardrooms/meeting rooms; Enhanced serviceability: while traditional LCD displays often require a new replacement when the panel is damaged, LED displays can typically be repaired, thanks to modularization, extending the display’s lifetime.

I would add simplicity. One of the big rationales for these all-in-one units when they first started coming on the market was how they lowered the learning curve for integrators and solutions providers, and their customers. Instead of having to get into discussions and explanations about viewing distances and pitches and mounting and serviceability, the sellers could say: “Think of it as a 150-inch TV.”

These AIOs get used in digital signage jobs, as well, but the modular nature of LED can mean fixed sizes are compromises. A fixed size fills a space on a wall, while stacking and tiling LED cabinets can make the entire wall a display.

Top image is Viewsonic product.