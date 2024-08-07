New Omaha Concert Venue Uses E-Paper Displays To Assign And Manage Dressing Rooms And Suites

August 7, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Using networked displays to help assign and manage meeting rooms in workplaces is now commonplace, but they’re also being used for applications that are kinda sorta similar, but also very different. Like assigning dressing rooms at a performing arts venue.

The Slovenian e-paper solutions provider Visionect has an interesting post up about how it has kitted out Steelhouse Omaha, a new live music venue in Nebraska’s biggest city. The venue, opened a year ago, needed changeable signs to assign dressing rooms and suites for the live acts, as well as provide details on current performances hosted at the venue. The information changes all the time, so paper or other analog solutions would not work well, and power was/is an issue because of things like cinder-block walls and a need to keep electrical wiring and installation costs down.

So the venue went with Visionect’s Place & Play e-paper displays, which can run off batteries for as long as a year, and don’t need wiring.

Visionect displays are now mounted on the wall outside of 16 dressing rooms in addition to other spaces around the building. The venue’s management monitors each display’s battery virtually via their Visionect CMS and recharges each device as needed.