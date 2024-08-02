Singer Adele Starts Month-Long Concert Stand Tonight In Munich, Backed By 220-Meter LED Backdrop

August 2, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Weather permitting, British singer Adele will perform tonight at a custom-built stadium in Munich that sports what is called the largest outdoor LED on the planet – a curvy 220-meter wide beast that runs all along the back of the stage.

The 75,000 seat temporary stadium will host a series of performances by Adele throughout August. There are 10 concert dates, so in theory 3/4s of a million people could see Adele this month. A lot of the coverage is in German, but it looks like the average ticket is 35 EU ($38 USD), which is CHEAP for a big touring act. For perspective, Taylor Swift stadium concert tickets had a face value between $49 and $499 USD, but were averaging more than $1,000 on the resale market (the route many Swifties had to go to see their fave performer).

With fixed costs and just one set-up and teardown, and a whole festival area full of food and merch, operating costs are lower and revenue opportunities higher … so tickets at 35 EU would be workable. That noted, poking around Ticketmaster suggests there may well have been entry-level tickets, but the good seats closer to the stage are 500 EU.

Big LED backdrops are, of course, nothing new to major touring acts, and inside Sphere in Las Vegas, but this is thought to be the largest used outdoors to date – for concerts or perhaps anything. There are giant halo displays at a few sports stadiums, but those are roofed facilities and the screens are suspended. I dunno who is supplying the LED, but it would pretty much clear out the warehouse of any vendor in the rental LED market.

Our German content partner at invidis, which is based in Munich, has a post up that includes pix and details.

This video, in German, looks at the project from the construction aspect …