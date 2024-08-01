The Olympics Flame In Paris Is Water Vapor Illuminated By LED Lights

August 1, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This is not at all digital signage, but what was done here could easily be stitched into a larger visual project that includes digital displays in the experience.

If you have been paying attention to the Olympics going in Paris right now, you may have seen the very different take the organizers did with the iconic lighting and display of the Olympics flames and cauldron. Instead of fossil fuels and fire, this torch is done with fine water vapor and LED lights.

The overall look emulates the earliest hot air balloons, developed by Frenchmen, with a nearly seven meters round ring of fire that is really 40 LED spotlights illuminating vapor that’s generated by 200 high-pressure misting nozzles. The aim was to produce something “greener” than what’s possible using natural gas or propane.

The cauldron balloon rests on the ground through the day and at sunset, the tethered structure rises up to 60-meters high, so it can be seen from greater distances.

Live Design has a post that gets into the technical weeds on the project …