Women IN AV/IT Launches Mentorship Program

July 31, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Women in AV/IT (WAVIT) has launched what it calls a Wave of Influence Mentorship Program, which is designed to support women as they embark on AV/IT careers, or navigate career challenges.

With a community-minded approach, WAVIT ensures that no woman is left alone. Committee members will provide resources and closely monitor partnerships to ensure a beneficial fit for mentors and mentees. The program, open to all career stages, matches mentors and mentees based on interests and experiences, offering tailored support and guidance.

Details:

Interested mentors and mentees will complete questionnaires, specifying desired frequency of contact, time zones, specific verticals, roles, and length of time in the industry.

Mentees can indicate their preferred style and duration for the mentoring relationship.

Questionnaires can be submitted online via the Mentor / Mentee links.

“Mentorship is a cornerstone in empowering women within the AV/IT industry. Through WAVIT’s Wave of Influence Mentorship Program, we are fostering essential one-on-one relationships that provide women with the guidance, support, and resources they need to navigate their careers confidently. This program not only helps women overcome challenges but also nurtures their growth, enhancing their skills and expanding their professional networks. Together, we are building a stronger, more inclusive community where women can thrive and lead. Anyone interested in sponsoring the mentorship program should reach out to Carrie Garcia from the WAVIT sponsorship committee. We are also building a scholarship fund for those who need assistance with the membership requirements,” says Gina Sansivero, WAVIT president and VP of marketing and communications at AtlasIED.

Go to an industry trade show and it is immediately evident that, just like tech in general, it’s a male-dominant business. That’s been changing, and there are women like Tamara Bebb at Spectrio and Ruth Fornell at Poppulo (not the only ones, but top of mind) now running companies in this sector. It is not that long ago when women in senior roles were limited to marketing and HR positions. But while things are changing, there’s a long way to go and mentorship, coaching and guidance are going to help that along.

The full announcement is here …