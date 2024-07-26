Towering Mesh LED Used As Signature Video Wall In Lobby Of Refurbished Chicago Workplace Hub

July 26, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This is what’s referred to as the signature screen in the lobby of a refurbished office block in downtown Chicago’s South Loop.

801 South Canal is now known as Canal Station, a new workplace hub that encompasses 6-storeys and 850,000-square-foot in a former single tenant office building. It is next to the newly renovated Old Post Office and stretches almost a full city block. The location used to be a stop on the city’s mass transit system, hence the name.

From Wikipedia: Canal was a rapid transit station located on the Metropolitan main line of the Chicago “L” that was in service from 1895 to 1958, when the entire main line was replaced by the Congress Line located in the median of the nearby Eisenhower Expressway.

The display tech is from Nanolumens, using its CLRVision mesh LED product.

It’s a good example of a design that incorporated a big visual that doesn’t block views or natural light in the lobby, and wouldn’t have introduced a lot of engineering work to accept the structure and weight of a more conventional LED video wall. Mesh products – with the exception of budget stuff – is also getting a lot better looking from the rear, non-illuminated side of the display – so the people walking along that mezzanine passageway won’t feel like they’re in a cage.