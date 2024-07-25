How PreVisualization Work Helps Get Video Wall Projects Beyond Wish Lists And Ideas

July 25, 2024 by guest author, Brianna Morley

Guest Post: Brianna Morley, Render Impact

In a world where first impressions matter more than ever, businesses are always seeking innovative solutions to captivate their audiences. Utilizing video walls and digital signage to display awe-inspiring content and create visual experiences is one way they are achieving that goal.

When it comes to video wall (especially LED) and digital display installations, creators can produce PreVisualizations (also known as PreVis or PreViz) to show what a digital display (and its proposed content) will look like in the environment where it will be located after installation. PreViz’s are usually in the form of a video rendering and offer flexibility as they can be created in either 2D or 3D.

One of the key advantages of PreVisualizations with LED displays is the ability to fine-tune the screen content prior to installation. Designers can experiment with various looks – whether it’s branding, art, nature-based or something else – to see what works best on the screen in that particular space. This iterative process ensures that the final product is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also effectively communicates the intended idea. With PreVisualizations, businesses can avoid costly mistakes and make more informed choices about their video wall content.

PreViz as a Sales Tool

Using a PreViz as a sales tool is undoubtedly more effective than relying on sketches, Photoshopped images, or static artist renderings. The dynamic nature of a PreViz provides a realistic preview of digital displays, surpassing the limitations of static representations. However, artist renderings can complement the PreViz creation process, especially when creating environments that do not yet exist.

Taking Pre-Visualizations to the next level involves mapping pre-produced motion content onto digital displays within the PreViz. This strategic enhancement not only elevates the video quality, but also amplifies the overall impact. As a result, the PreViz becomes an immersive tool for presentations to prospective clients, effectively showcasing the capabilities and visual appeal of proposed digital display solutions in the environments where they will live.

Here’s a sample reel of PreViz work done by our company …

PreViz for Work In Progress Previewing

Pre-Visualizations can be used in showcasing work-in-progress previews at various stages of digital display content production. This dynamic tool allows creative agencies to strategically plan and seamlessly communicate design proofs and content previews to clients during motion graphics, animation, and content production phases.

Creative agencies have found immense value in PreVisualizations, benefiting from streamlined communication and heightened client engagement. By incorporating PreVisualizations into the workflow, agencies ensure clients have a visual understanding of the evolving creative process, fostering a more client-centered and collaborative approach to content development.

PreViz for Project Collaboration

A PreViz can be an invaluable tool for both content creators and technical vendors when collaborating on large scale projects or events. The ability to build out looks on various displays from various angles can help everyone involved in a design project better preview the content and understand how the content would look from different viewpoints.

PreVisualization bridges the gap between conceptualization and realization, enabling companies to align their creative visions with end results. The ability to present a life-like representation of the digital display, within its intended environment, not only instills confidence in clients, but also helps with informed decision-making throughout the creative process. It’s that one spark, that idea that you want to create to enhance your business.

PreVisualizations can be a powerful tool for businesses looking to elevate the impact of their digital displays. From refining design elements to fostering collaboration and maximizing efficiency, PreViz plays a crucial role in creating visually stunning and effective displays. By using a PreViz at the start of your project, you will be able to watch your virtual reality come to life and be confident and accurate with your ending result.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Brianna Morley is a Creative Producer at Render Impact, a multimedia design studio specializing in creating impactful digital display content, utilizing VFX, CGI, and 3D animation. Render Impact is best known for bringing WOW-factor experiences to unique LED walls of all shapes and sizes.