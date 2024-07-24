Huge 60-foot Projected Wall, Controlled At Touch Tables, Engages Visitors At Pennsylvania Science Center

July 24, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This is a 60 foot tall interactive projection theater now in use at the Da Vinci Science Center in Allentown, PA – with touch table screens providing controls that drive what’s up on the very large projection surface.

It uses eight Christie projectors and the screen rolls up to more than 36 million pixels. Touch technology specialist Ideum designed and installed all of the projectors, touchscreens and most of the other AV components for this massive space, as well as the multiplayer interactive games that are at the heart of the experience. Ideum’s tech partners on the project included Roto and MKSD.

The Curiosity Hall – the name for this part of the attraction – is one of four major halls in the science center.

Ideum, in an online study of the project, explains:

Each scene projects a fully rendered 3D environment on the North wall. Nine Ideum 43” Drafting II Kiosks act as the audience’s palette, inviting them to submit their unique creations to the projection. Each application allows guests to explore one of DaVinci’s areas of study: artistic principles used in the Renaissance, the engineering mechanics of flight, or how to make healthy choices in their daily lives. While Ideum did the bulk of the concept, schematic, and detailed design for all applications, Ideum was assisted by Roto’s software development team in the creation of the third application, Fit Kids.

The nine kiosks are designed to allow up to 36 unique visitor creations or 216 users per hour, ensuring plenty of capacity for one of the Da Vinci Science Center’s premier and largest experiences. A seeding program is used to keep the immersive projection interesting for any size audience, even on slower days. In addition, Ideum designed a robust CMS (content management system) so that the Science Center can continue to update the application to feature partners, holidays, or target specific SEAD (science, engineering, art, and design) educational goals as they change.