WAVIT Launches Podcast For In Women In AV And IT To Share Stories, Insights

July 23, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The non-profit group set up to support and empower women working in the AV and IT industries has broadened its efforts by starting a new podcast series, as a platform to share stories and insights.

The WAVIT Podcast – WAVIT is short for Women in AV/IT – is described as a natural extension of the organization’s mission.

“I’m really excited for everyone to tune in. I’d been wanting to start a podcast for a while, and had this idea for a casual, sort of girl’s dinner night out kind of vibe,” says Lex Evans, Podcast Host, and WAVIT board member. “Intimate, comfortable, and off the cuff chats. We’d love to have listeners submit stories and questions and talk about things you wouldn’t normally hear. Subjects that are sometimes hushed or taboo, or just brushed under the carpet.”

“We recorded our first episode at InfoComm featuring Gina Sansivero and Althea Ricketts from our WAVIT Board, and our second episode will follow featuring the amazing Alesia Hendley.”

The podcast, says PR, will feature interviews with industry leaders, discussions on the latest AV/IT innovations, and deep dives into the challenges and opportunities facing women in the industry today. Listeners can expect to hear from a diverse range of voices, each bringing unique perspectives and experiences to the table.

“Our goal with this podcast and everything we do at WAVIT, is to create ripples that turn into waves,” explains Brandy Alvarado-Miranda, WAVIT Founder. “We want to support women in any way that makes them feel safer, more comfortable, and more confident. By sharing knowledge and experiences, we hope to empower women to be fierce, bold, and ready to make waves in the AV/IT industries.”

The WAVIT podcast is available on YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple iTunes.