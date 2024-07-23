Three Big LED Ovals Light Up In Dubai For DOOH Media Company

July 23, 2024 by Dave Haynes

A 10mm pitch LED billboard alongside a roadway is not normally something that merits much attention, but what is interesting with this one is its unusual shape.

The Dubai media company Lets Ad Advertising has lit up The Ovals, three custom oval-shaped displays fitted into unique sign structures located along major thoroughfares near the Museum of the Future, the entrance to Dubai Mall and at the business bay near Dubai Mall.

“When designing The Oval, as well as a number of other OOH displays, we look for the highest quality and best technology, and that’s why we have chosen Daktronics,” says Lets Ad Advertising’s Owner Amin Qadadeh. “We wanted a supplier that was as excited as we are to show off the project after it was completed and will be proud of it for years to come.”

Each of the units is roughly 9 meters high by 18 wide. The display shape and structure were designed to make them appear to be hanging or floating in the air, especially at night. “We designed the entire structure, foundation and landscaping for each sign, so it all coordinates in the correct way,” adds Qadadeh. “This creation was designed at the same time Dubai was flying to Mars, so we wanted this too look like it was flying without any support and that played into the design.”