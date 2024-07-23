Korbyt Integrates Its Workplace Experience Platform With Crestron’s AirMedia Systems

July 23, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Integrations with workplace collaboration platforms like Teams and Zoom are growing commonplace for digital signage solutions and platforms targeting business communications as a vertical, but I haven’t seen as much work done with the big companies that do pro AV controls in those environments. So it’s interesting to read of a partnership Dallas-based CMS Korbyt has done with Crestron.

Korbyt’s Anywhere “workplace experience” platform now integrates seamlessly with the Crestron AirMedia wireless presentation and conferencing system, which means Korbyt users can now distribute content to displays in huddle spaces, conference rooms or other meeting spaces enabled with AirMedia.

From PR:

Korbyt Anywhere – already optimized for use on the expansive assortment of Crestron Scheduling Panels – now has even greater reach within organizations that rely on the AirMedia solution for collaboration.

Crestron is a leader in creating innovative technologies that streamline collaboration, communication, comfort, and control in virtually any corporate environment. The company’s AirMedia solution transforms any space into a highly productive conferencing space, with the ability to both present and host meetings wirelessly, from any device.

“Workplace collaboration is evolving rapidly, and today’s workers need tools to connect with and present to colleagues in any setting. This new integrated solution delivers targeted messaging through digital signage, while enabling workers to seamlessly present content and collaborate with others for a truly engaging user experience,” says Crestron’s Director of Technology Partner Programs, Bob Bavolacco. “Quite simply, bringing the power of the Korbyt Anywhere platform to Crestron AirMedia is an important step forward in making it easier for businesses to deliver compelling, relevant content to their employees on any screen.”

Korbyt Anywhere empowers organizations to engage employees on various channels, including digital signage, desktop, web, email, and mobile devices. The cloud-based CMS is the industry’s most advanced platform for engaging workers in the office and on the go. Integrating Korbyt Anywhere with the Crestron AirMedia solution makes it easier for businesses to deliver targeted digital signage content to any screen connected to AirMedia technology. Users easily connect wirelessly to present on any screen, while unoccupied rooms deliver uniquely targeted, passive content when not in use. The combined solution maximizes screen real estate throughout the organization, making it simple for staff and guests to connect instantly and bring meetings to life flawlessly from any device.

“Korbyt Anywhere and Crestron AirMedia align perfectly, in that both platforms are designed to engage employees on their terms, on any device, in any setting,” says Andrew Gildin, VP of Global Partners & Revenue Operations at Korbyt. “Tightening our integration with Crestron AirMedia builds on our shared strengths to deliver a powerful solution that transforms any space into a high-quality conferencing space.”