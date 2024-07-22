Trucking Company Uses 30-Foot LED Wall In Lobby To Relate History, Milestones And Values

July 22, 2024 by Dave Haynes

It could be argued that there’s maybe a bit too much information to take in with the company timelines, but this is a nice example of effectively using a big LED wall in a corporate lobby – the Lexington, SC corporate office of Southeastern Freight Lines.

It’s a 30′ wide and 5′ high fine pitch wall that showcases the company’s history, legacy, milestones, cultural values, community engagement efforts, and value propositions.

The tech is Chinese manufacturer Taylorleds’ WS 1.9mm LED, and it was sold and put in by integrator Activate The Space. I don’t know who produced the creative.