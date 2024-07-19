Newark Airport BSODs
July 19, 2024 by Dave Haynes
From a reader trying to get home this morning from Newark’s international airport …
These DOOH screens appear to be at least sold by the media company Clear Channel Outdoor.
What a mess.
Here’s an earlier post showing passenger information screens blue-screened, at multiple airports.
More pix …
DOOH and digital signage screens tend to ignore redundancy and graceful startup/recovery. Watchdogs and heartbeats mean nothing to them. They make assumptions. Probably some patch update blew out DNS and it is still propagating.