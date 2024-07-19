Newark Airport BSODs

July 19, 2024 by Dave Haynes

From a reader trying to get home this morning from Newark’s international airport …

These DOOH screens appear to be at least sold by the media company Clear Channel Outdoor.

What a mess.

Here’s an earlier post showing passenger information screens blue-screened, at multiple airports.

More pix …

 

  1. craig keefner says:
    July 19, 2024 at 2:32 pm

    DOOH and digital signage screens tend to ignore redundancy and graceful startup/recovery. Watchdogs and heartbeats mean nothing to them. They make assumptions. Probably some patch update blew out DNS and it is still propagating.

