This Digital Signage Software Firm Is Letting Customers Decide If They Want AI-based Functionality

July 18, 2024 by Dave Haynes

While a lot of digital signage CMS software and solutions companies are trying every which way to work AI into their marketing and PR messages, the CEO of a UK CMS firm has taken the interesting step of saying his company is dialing back its AI support and enabling customers to unilaterally switch off AI-backed features in the platform.

ScreenCloud CEO Mark McDermott, who has been doing a series of what seems like daily short-form conversational videos about digital signage on Linkedin, has a new one up that says: “We’re turning off our new AI features.”

Since 2022, he explains in the video post, AI has progressed really fast – moving from movie fiction into our daily lives. But it’s happened so quickly that internal security policies have struggled to keep up.

It’s no secret that many see AI as a threat due to privacy concerns & a lack of regulation. So we aren’t surprised that companies are approaching it with caution. To resolve this, ScreenCloud is introducing a toggle that can switch off all of our AI-powered features, for now.

I suspect that soon, companies will struggle to split out AI features from their SaaS products, as the two become more intertwined. But for now, it’s an easy fix that makes things easy for our clients whilst policies & agreements are updated.