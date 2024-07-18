New DOOH Academy Certification Course Aims To Get Indie Billboard Operators Up Steep pDOOH Learning Curve

July 18, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The educational effort spun up to help buyers, sellers and operators up the considerable learning curve of digital out of home advertising and programmatic DOOH (pDOOH) now has a course aimed at independent billboard operators who are still, at least in some case, making the shift to digital from analog.

The DOOH Academy’s Billboard Operators Guide to Digital And Programmatic Certification Course is touted as offering indie billboard owners and operators solid guidance from industry experts on how to make programmatic an important part of their overall sales and revenue strategy. The faculty, so to speak, for this session is quite impressive – with input from a bunch of much-respected, high-level folks.

“In 2023, approximately 15% of all digital out of home (DOOH) media revenue in the U.S. (and a higher % in some other markets around the world) was purchased programmatically. This number is forecasted to grow incrementally for the next many years,” says Jeff Gunderman, Founder of the DOOH Academy and a longtime OOH exec. “If billboard operators do not embrace programmatic, they are leaving money on the table and risk losing business as advertisers continue to shift more of their budgets to measurable programmatic media.”

DOOH Academy’s Billboard Operators Guide is designed to educate independent billboard operators on several important concepts with respect to programmatic DOOH:

• It is typically easy to connect your inventory;

• Programmatic revenue can be 10% to 15% or more of your total digital revenue;

• Smaller independent operators with only a few digital boards can participate;

• Operators with inventory outside the top 20 DMA’s can participate;

• It can be profitable business; it is not a race to the bottom.

• There are monetization partners who can help you grow your programmatic and digital revenue; you do not need to have the expertise internally.

“In 2024 we focused on programmatic connectivity, and best practices and expect to end the year with more than 10x the prior year’s programmatic revenue. Programmatic is now an important component in our overall sales and revenue strategy,” says John

Murrow, CCO, Trailhead Media. “We utilize 3rd party monetization partners to help us drive programmatic revenue and that combined with our focus on optimizing our network, is working. Programmatic also enables us to drive national revenue to boards that have traditionally primarily hosted local media.”

The course also serves as a guide for digital planners and media buyers to understand the opportunity to tap into digital billboard inventory when making omnichannel programmatic media buys.

