Neb Savicic Explains How Plainly Automates Production Of 100s Or 1,000s Of Distinct Videos … In Minutes

Motion graphics designers tend to enjoy the creative side of their jobs, but there can be aspects of their work, like editing and rendering slight variations of the same spot, that are best described as soul-sucking.

Neb Savicic has lived that as a motion graphics designer, and with a couple of friends in Serbia, concluded there had to be a better way. So they put their heads together and, after testing interest, started Plainly – which automates video creation and produces finished spots at scale. Like 1,000s of videos in a matter of minutes.

This is not a library of pre-made templates that end-users can then tweak. It’s a SaaS tool used mainly by creatives in agencies and studios to take what’s developed in a professional toolset – Adobe’s AfterEffects – and plug it into Plainly’s cloud platform.

The net result is that a creative team that is charged with producing, let’s say, 500 videos for a QSR chain can do that with one template and a spreadsheet file that has all the differences itemized per location. What might take weeks to accurately produce, instead takes one click and a few minutes to get rendered, ready-to-use videos.

TRANSCRIPT

Neb, thank you for joining me. It’s nice to chat with you. We met in Munich a couple of months ago. I didn’t know a lot about Plainly. I wrote a piece when you did some sort of a partnership with SignageLive, but for those who don’t know who you are, can you tell me about the company, what it does, and how and why it was started?

Neb Savicic: First of all, thank you so much for having me. So Plainly is a product that helps creative teams automate and scale up video output while keeping the quality of their videos high. What that means, in a nutshell, is we have a platform that allows users to automatically render variations of their After Effects videos just by providing data that’s going to be in those variations.

So the benefit of automation is you can produce videos at scale. You can produce a lot of videos quickly without all the monkey work to do each of them, right?

Neb Savicic: Yes, so the key benefit, and that’s the problem we’re solving, is that in many use cases, creatives have to spend their time changing text, changing images, and creating variations of the same templatized video they created a month ago for different markets, screens, and products.

My background is actually in video. I was a motion designer before planning, and I always hated those kinds of projects, and that’s where the inception story came from, and, I was like, there has to be some better way. So we created a platform where you can create one template, and one After Effects project, and then our platform will automatically create all of the different variations you need. At the same time, you can focus on different, more creative, and more important tasks.

So I understand that for a lot of social media things, even for things like utility company bills, if they want to do a video summary, customer by customer, how would this be used in the context of digital signage or digital out of home?

Neb Savicic: When I first came into this industry, and I was looking at the content that the companies were putting out, and I said this on another podcast, the one thing that always bugged me is that these companies invest so much money into their systems into their digital signage systems and the content doesn’t look that good. You invest so much money to have this great system running in the background, and the thing that’s actually displayed and the thing that your customers see is the thing that’s getting the least amount of effort.

So using a tool like ours, you can actually make sure that you have relevant content, personalized content, and updated content all the time on all of the screens. So you can imagine… This is the easiest example, but like a QSR where they have the same content on every screen in every restaurant across all the locations, and that’s just because they have a limitation of human resources, they just don’t have enough employees to create different content. So they’re satisfied with the same stuff.

With a tool like Plainly and the power we give you, you can actually create individualized content for each screen. So, let’s say it’s raining in London. You can make different content when it’s raining compared to Manchester, where it’s sunny, and you’re going to sell different stuff, it’s that ability to automatically create different individualized relevant personalized content on a large scale that’s what we give to the digital sign, to our users from the digital signage industry.

Do you have companies that are actively using this?

I know I mentioned that a partnership was announced with SignageLive. SignageLive is always good about working with emerging companies doing interesting things, so it’s not surprising they’re one of the first to do that. But how are these company’s customers using it?

Neb Savicic: We work with many agencies, some of the biggest agencies, especially in the advertising and creative industries. These agencies are using it for digital signage for their clients and the way they’re using it is exactly how I described it.

They were spending so much time creating different variations of the same content and they realized they needed to offload this to machines and open up some of that time for our creative team to actually do something more, they paid these people a lot of money because they’re great and spend time moving the pixels around, their users, agencies, and in-house creative teams all use Plainly in the same fashion, where you can just drop in a big CSV, a big Google sheet with all of the different video variations and in a click of a button you can get a hundred or a thousand different video variations.

To be clear, this is not a template system like a lot of digital signage CMS companies have. I think they are sometimes called composer systems where you just open it up and you use templates that exist there, and you can adjust what’s on them.

This is developing templates within Adobe After Effects, usually, templates designed by motion graphics designers who know their way around AE. Then, that’s where you plug in, right?

Neb Savicic: Yes, exactly. One of our key selling points is that we are a native After Effects solution. So our users have to be After Effects users. That’s why I’m saying they’re in-house creative teams and agencies. So what this means is that we are not offering you boilerplate templates that are the same for everybody.

You can actually create your own custom-branded bespoke templates that look awesome and then use our platform to increase the output of those templatized videos.

So, what would the workflow be for? Let’s use that example you had about QSR chains and wanting to have different menus based on weather conditions, geography, and that sort of thing.

How does that work in the real world?

Neb Savicic: Okay, so there are two ways you can achieve this. First of all, you can do what’s called a batch renderer, which is very nicely demonstrated in a video we did for the SignageLive integration. Basically, what you do is upload your After Effects template into Plainly.

You say, okay, we want to change the product’s price, the product’s name, and the product’s image with every video. You create a big Google Sheet that’s gonna have all of the different variations. You drop in that Google Sheet or a CSV into Plainly, click Render, and Plainly renders all of the different variations. That’s the simple, no-code-needed way.

The second way, which is a bit more advanced, is using our API. With our API, you can actually create any kind of workflow, and this is where we can also talk about programmatic. You can programmatically create video variations on demand. So let’s say you have a system that detects it’s rainy in New York, let’s create a new content piece, that just pings our API and says create a new video, and we send you back the video so there are a couple of ways you can achieve the workflow, depending on the technical abilities.

What’s the timing and everything of that? If you hit “Batch render” or whatever the button is, you click it, does that take 10 seconds, 10 hours, or 10 days?

Neb Savicic: You can see this on our YouTube channel. We actually made a video in which we rendered 1000 videos in 17 minutes so it’s quite a fast system. Obviously, it depends on how complex the video template is, but it’s quite fast, and it’s quite capable of producing like we have customers doing tens of thousands of videos, like fifty thousand, a hundred thousand, so the core of our product is the scalable infrastructure that can output any number of videos.

Are you using big, cloud-based compute systems, like AWS or whatever to do that, or is this your own iron?

Neb Savicic: No, of course, we use Google for the rendering.

So that gives you all the scalability you need.

Neb Savicic: Yeah, of course. It’s scalable on demand, and we don’t have to worry about them shutting down.

No, they’re not anytime soon, at least. So what is the output file?

Neb Savicic: It’s a video, first of all, that’s the big thing for digital signage.

It’s not an HTML5, it’s a video.

Neb Savicic: No. It’s an actual video, MP4 or MOV. So that also has some benefits in terms of being able to play it on older screens and any kind of screen so that also has some benefits.

So any media player, unless it’s a complete piece of junk, supports playing out the video, whereas it might not play out HTML5.

Neb Savicic: That’s one of the benefits, yeah.

Are there settings? If I say, “I want 720p, 1080p, 4K,” and “Here’s the format: it’s portrait or it’s landscape,” can you munch on those things?

Neb Savicic: Of course. So all of those things are actually handled in After Effects. So the customer decides what’s the duration going to be, what’s the dimension of the video going to be, what’s the design, but then also some of the agencies we work with, they actually do stuff for broadcast. In those cases, they require very specific output parameters. Because of that, we have a feature where you can define these specific outputs, such as, if you want to change the bitrate, the FPS, or any of those more technical parameters. That’s also possible after the video is rendered.

If you do, use your example, a thousand videos in 17 minutes. For each of those videos, where do they go, and how do you distinguish which one is which? Can you give them names based on metadata so know this is Spanish, Escondido in California, postal code, and that sort of stuff?

Neb Savicic: Yeah, of course. There are a couple of ways you can achieve this. One is naming the files. You can use the data parameters from the video. If you have a product name, and then you want also to add Spanish, you can name them. But in the case of the API usage, you can include the metadata in that API call, which will be how you distinguish those videos.

But specifically for digital signage, and this is one of the things we did with SignageLive, so let’s say in the spreadsheet you also have a column that says, where is this piece of content going to go? In SignageLive, it’s called tags. You can actually use those tags and automatically distribute the videos to the screens with SignageLive because of their integration and the way we did it. But generally speaking, you can achieve that level of automation where you’re dropping a CSV or filling out a Google sheet, the videos are read automatically, and they are distributed automatically to all of the screens where they need to be.

I assume there are guardrails and checks and balances on this stuff. Automation is awesome, but it can work both ways. If somebody makes a mistake or something goes hairy and the rendered videos are incorrect in some way. How do you make sure that doesn’t happen?

Neb Savicic: So that’s up to the user. We don’t alter the data in any way. So what we get is what we put into the video, and then it’s up to the user to introduce some checks and balances and security measures to make sure that the content looks right.

So if there’s an approval gateway of some kind that you want to look at each piece of video and go, okay, yeah, that looks right. That’s up to the customer. That’s not something inherent in your system?

Neb Savicic: Yeah, of course, and we do it also for security reasons. Of course, we don’t want to be liable for approving something and then making a mistake. So we leave that up to the user and ensure they have the flexibility to do it in the way they want.

I think I saw in one of the demo videos that you do have or offer users the ability, at least at the creative stage, to do a draft render, look at it, and then go in and change some of the things, right?

Neb Savicic: Yeah, of course. If you see a video that may be in, the data was incorrect. You can easily re-render that video, or, as you mentioned, use a draft version to make sure that it actually looks good before it’s published.

You’re starting to work with AI, as everybody says they’re working with AI, but how are you using it?

Neb Savicic: So we are introducing AI into our tool to help our users do the tasks they always do with the assets outside of Plainly. So I’ll give you an example. Let’s say you have a product image. Those product images, in a lot of cases, have backgrounds, and in the video, you want to have an image without a background. So we are introducing features that will help you – we call it pre-processing – remove the background or denoise your audio, and do those things that really help make the lives of our users a bit easier. So they don’t have to do things outside of Plainly. They can do everything in one place.

It’s very much what I hear from people talking about the coding side and using AI to remove or take away a lot of the grunt work.

Neb Savicic: Exactly, and I think that’s the right use case for AI. It’s just that there are tons of tasks that people just don’t want to do, and it’s the same as with Plainly like nobody wants to change the text layer or the product name 10 times like you should use machines for that, and I think you should also use AI for those kinds of tasks where. It’s so obvious that it’s useful in that regard.

So what about the idea of putting in a chat GPT prompt that says, “Make me a video for hamburgers that are $2.99. Sundays only”?

Neb Savicic: That’s a good idea, but it’s not what we’re trying to build, unfortunately. What’s really interesting about Plainly, is that given that we are an API-first solution, we are very modular. We have clients that are actually doing a bunch of AI stuff before the assets go into Plainly.

For example, we have one customer, at this point, multiple customers who are using AI avatars. So Plainly doesn’t really add AI avatars. Still, since we have an API, they can quite easily bring our solutions together and have a solution that’s creating an AI avatar. Then that video goes into plain to be included in the final video. If you want a ChatGPT prompt, you can just introduce ChatGPT before Plainly stringing them in a workflow and making any kind of workflow you want.

I have some history with content automation and using After Effects templates, going back 10 years. The struggle I had was where it was a partnership. The big challenge I had was people didn’t get it. They didn’t understand the idea of templates and automation and making their lives easier.

I’m guessing that it’s much easier with this because you’re not going to end users. You’re not going to resellers or solutions providers. You’re talking directly to the agencies by and large.

Neb Savicic: Yeah, it’s quite an obvious thing for them because it might seem tricky from the outside because, you could say oh, you are making Motion Designers obsolete. You’re taking somebody’s job that somebody changed names of the product there all day. But being a motion designer before Plainly, I don’t look at it from that angle, I look from the angle of, you can have that Motion Designer to do a lot more work, different work, different creative work and use his or her time a lot more efficiently.

Why do that menial work in that manner that’s soul-sucking, when you can create different templates and different projects and that’s what the agencies see. They see an opportunity for new revenue. Basically, they can take in more clients because they now have this tool that’s going to help them output ten times more content than with the same amount of staff.

Yeah. I was curious about that. I suspect there’s a huge problem, it depends on its qualifier, but I’m curious how much time and money this can save.

Neb Savicic: Depends… I’m kidding.

I did some calculations, I was looking at some templates that are with our customers, and I was like, realistically, how much does it take to create ten videos from this template? And even if you have a fully templated project, you have all of the data ready to go, it can take anywhere between 10 and 30 minutes per video, depending on how complex it is. If you need to create ten videos, a hundred videos, thousand videos, you can see how that easily adds up where we clean with just literally one click. You add the CSV and can do thousands of these in 17 minutes. So the time savings are massive, but not easily counted. You cannot easily calculate it.

At least some of it is owed to, it’s the old phrase around garbage in, garbage out. If you don’t tag everything properly in the After Effects file, automation is not as easy, right?

Neb Savicic: Yes, of course. But it’s not like you have to do some special work to prepare a template for Plainly.

You just have to name your layers and things.

Neb Savicic: Of course, every good Motion Designer or Video Editor will name their layers properly because otherwise, they won’t find a way around their project if they return to it a month or six months later.

Believe me, I’ve fallen into that trap. It’s very hard. So you just have to be organized. You have to name this name stuff properly, and everything is going to work like with some other solutions on the markets they all say they’re After Effects supported, but the reality is that yes, they support After Effects, but it’s not natively.

First of all, you must alter your creative process a lot, meaning you have to work with a plugin or some special effect to import After Effects into their platform. With Plainly, you’re just working with After Effects. You put After Effects into Plainly, and it’s going to work. So we don’t alter your creative process in any way. We just empower you to create more videos. The other thing is that if you’re not an After Effects native, that means that with a lot of solutions, you’re actually turning After Effects into some intermediary format, which means that you cannot use all the effects or there is some quality loss that happens in that transition. So that’s what our users love about Plainly.

I would imagine this opens up the opportunity for a “boutique level” agency or creative shop to take on very large jobs at a scale that, in the past, they would go, “We would love to have this work, but it would kill us.”

If they have this tool now, they can compete with the larger agencies, right?

Neb Savicic: Exactly. Yes, and that’s what I meant when I said it opens up new revenue opportunities because you can now take on more work, be a huge company, you can be outputting hundreds and hundreds of videos, even though it’s…

coming out of your spare bedroom.

Neb Savicic: Yeah, out of the basement.

How does pricing work?

Neb Savicic: Oh, so it’s a SaaS, which means you pay either monthly or annually for a subscription and that all depends on the number of minutes you export. It starts as low as $59 per month, but it can go higher if you need more minutes.

So classic pricing tiers are based on the amount of work you do and the amount of output.

Neb Savicic: Which makes sense.

You charge on finished rendered videos, not on the draft, in terms of time?

Neb Savicic: Yeah. We just look at the output, not what you’re doing to plan on, just the output.

You started this a couple of years ago, or three, four years ago?

Neb Savicic: 2019.

Okay. So five years ago, there were already some companies in the market doing maybe not the same work, but similar kinds of things. I did a podcast a few years back with Dataclay and I’m aware of SundaySky and some other ones out there.

How do you compare to them, and when people say, okay, why would I use you versus brand X, what do you tell them?

Neb Savicic: So there are a couple of things. First, if you compare Plainly to some other solutions, obviously being cloud-based, there is a difference to some of the other tools, like you don’t have to worry about your rendering infrastructure because that’s us. If something doesn’t work, that’s our fault. That’s the core of our product. We ensure you can render as many videos as you want, as many videos as long as you have money. That’s one thing, and then, of course, there are things like being After Effects native, where you can literally add any kind of template.

We have had clients with amazing 3D-based templates that wouldn’t be possible in other solutions, and then they were API-based. So a lot of our customers are actually building internal tools. They’re actually integrating Plainly into their apps or internal tools for creative teams. So those three things are what separates us from the market.

So for the big agencies with internal software developers, who would use the API, this is great. But for the smaller agencies or the purely creative agencies, they can go at it using the no-code side of it and not have to worry about APIs and things.

Neb Savicic: Exactly. Yeah, that’s it.

Where are you guys at as a company? I saw that you got some seed funding from, what, the Serbian incubator fund or something?

Neb Savicic: That was the first thing. That was in 2020, and then we got accepted into a very prestigious US accelerator called Tiny Seed. We were the first company from the Balkans to get in there. So they obviously saw something in us, but we were growing as a team, growing the customer base. We are so lucky to be working with some of the largest agencies and names that you would recognize from both Europe and the US, and we’re just trying to make them happy and create a product that makes their lives better.

I realized you’re serving a whole bunch of different vertical markets and use cases, digital signage, just being one of them is, that a substantial noticeable or a friend of mine uses the term consequential part of your business or kind of an interesting sort of side aspect to what you do.

Neb Savicic: I’m not sure how big digital signage is with our agency customers. I would imagine that a good portion of the content they do is for digital signage, but as for us working directly with digital signage companies, we’re just getting into that industry. With the SignageLive integration, we might announce more integrations soon. That’s a new industry for us. We see that there are a lot of benefits for the users in the digital signage industry we’re just trying to get into.

We chatted at the digital signage summit in Munich. So, obviously, you were there to network and meet some people, and I had some beers. Would you also be at ISE?

Neb Savicic: Yes, of course, and then Munich next year and possibly Intelcom.

I assume this product will always evolve. Over the next year, are there new wrinkles you’ll be rolling out that you can tell me about without alerting your competitors?

Neb Savicic: Honestly, the good thing is that I’m so happy to have a technical team that’s really fast, and the product improvement cycle is insane. We are putting out new features on a bi-monthly basis. So I don’t know. One year from here, who knows what will be added? Definitely, the AI features are greater than everybody.

So all the normal stuff: faster, better, easier.

Neb Savicic: Exactly. The stuff that doesn’t change.

Yes. All right, Neb. That was great. Very interesting. Thank you.

Neb Savicic: Yeah. Thank you too, Dave.