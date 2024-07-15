Iconic Centre Pompidou Facade In Paris Converted To Giant Nike Video Promo During Upcoming Olympics

July 15, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The industrial-looking Centre Pompidou visual arts center and museum in Paris is getting a digital facade during the upcoming Olympics – part of an Art of Victory exhibition bankrolled by Nike and opening on July 24.

Nike, in PR, says it will “transform the Centre Pompidou’s iconic façade into a canvas that showcases groundbreaking stories of sport in one of Paris’ signature outdoor spaces, which will also play host to a series of sport experiences for all.”

I at first thought/assumed this was semi-transparent mesh LED cladding one side of the iconic building (and it may well be), but I came across a very similar project done using the building back in 2017, and that was using projection-mapping. I ruled that out for this because that tech is only visually effective when the sun goes down. But watching this video again, the shots are done as the sun is starting to set, so maybe …

Anyone know?

Here’s what was done back in 2017 …

Whatever the tech used, it is a massive canvas and will be hard to miss. The exhibit will run into mid August.