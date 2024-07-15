Gentilhomme’s Duverneix To Deliver DSE Keynote On Digital And Physical Storytelling

July 15, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Digital Signage Experience has announced its keynote speaker for its trade show and conference in early December is Thibaut Duverniex, the CEO and Creative Director of the Montreal creative shop Gentilhomme.

His talk will be on Future World-Building: The Art of Digital and Physical Storytelling, and it is set for Monday, Dec. 9 at 9:30 AM.

Gentilhomme (which is French for Gentleman) has won a pile of awards for the creative work it did at Orlando’s airport, and also at Nashville’s airport. And the team is working on projects for Houston’s airport, and the New Terminal One at JFK in New York.

I did a podcast with Thibaut earlier this year …