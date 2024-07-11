Sad News: Industry Vet Dave Petricig Of CRI Has Passed Away

July 11, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Very unfortunate news started circulating Thursday evening that well-known digital signage sales and channel vet Dave Petricig passed away suddenly, earlier in the day.

A Chicago lifer, Petricig has worked for several companies in the digital signage sector, most recently as Director of Channel sales for Creative Realities, Inc. (CRI). That role, and similar ones with other companies, put him in regular contact with a pile of people around the United States.

This post from LG’s Michael Warner lets people know, and you can read from the comments he had built up a lot of friends and love within the business. Michael didn’t have any details on what happened, other than it was sudden.

Nice man. I only casually knew him, mostly from chats at trade shows and conferences, so I don’t have a bunch to write about his background – other than I know from social media that he was a rabid Chicago Bears fan, and loved to grill stuff. Guessing he was only in his early 50s, based on when he finished high school and then college.

So sad, and a reminder if anyone needs one that things come out of nowhere. Hug your loved ones.