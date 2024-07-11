ATM-Topper DOOH Network In U.S. 7-Elevens Rebrands As C-StoreTV; Partners With Vengo As Media Sales Arm

July 11, 2024 by Dave Haynes

A Digital OOH network that has screens in some 8,500 7-Elevens across the US has rebranded as C-StoreTV, and engaged Vengo as its media sales arm.

C-StoreTV is rolled into the 60,000 screens Vengo markets across the U.S. and in the U.K., more than half of that in retail. Vengo started out with ad screens associated with small, wall-mounted vending units, but has broadened its scope to be a sales and tech provider for ad screens in a variety of scenarios, including fitness facilities, hospitals and bars.

The 7-Eleven footprint is all portrait mode screens on top of ATMs in the stores, hence the old name ATM.tv. The change makes sense if the companies involved want to get more deeply embedded into those kinds of stores, and not just be the people doing screens over bank machines.

There is WAY too much happening on those screens, by the way. Just because the software allows zoned layouts doesn’t mean that’s a wise approach.