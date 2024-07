Video: Watch A Recap Video of Last Month’s Buzz & Bullseye Mixer During InfoComm

July 10, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Here’s a nice recap of last month’s XUSC/Sixteen:Nine Digital Signage Mixer during InfoComm.

No credit to me – Bryan Meszaros either did the edit, had his folks do it, or a freelancer. Looks great and you might catch yourself in the quick cuts from a great night.