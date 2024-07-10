Fine Pitch LED Ribbon Adds To Industrial Feel Of FedEx Logistics HQ Lobby

July 10, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This is a good example of integrating an LED video wall into a corporate lobby without blowing capital, creative and operating budgets.

It is in the lobby of the headquarters for FedEx Logistics in Memphis – an 85 square foot ribbon that uses 1.25mm product from SNA Displays. It is 810-pixel-high by 6,240-pixel-wide, and the display frame is directly mounted on to sheet metal, giving the thing an industrial look.

Diversified did the installation and integration services for the project.