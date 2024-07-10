Fine Pitch LED Ribbon Adds To Industrial Feel Of FedEx Logistics HQ Lobby
July 10, 2024 by Dave Haynes
This is a good example of integrating an LED video wall into a corporate lobby without blowing capital, creative and operating budgets.
It is in the lobby of the headquarters for FedEx Logistics in Memphis – an 85 square foot ribbon that uses 1.25mm product from SNA Displays. It is 810-pixel-high by 6,240-pixel-wide, and the display frame is directly mounted on to sheet metal, giving the thing an industrial look.
I like this because it demonstrates how a lobby display can have a big visual impact without physically filling an entire wall. A full screen would have at least tripled the hardware, and been unnecessary, given the content approach here. I like the amazing creative that turns lobbies into giant arcade games or waterfalls, but if the messaging goal is branding and corporate IDs, this works.
