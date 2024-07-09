Happy 30th To PADS4/NDS Team!

July 9, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Hat Tip to the Dutch software firm NDS (Net Display Systems), which has been at this for 30 years and now markets itself as PADS4, the company’s flagship software platform.

The Eindhoven company developed its first digital signage solution, for the airports sector, in 1994, and much of its work continues to be focused on data-driven visual display projects.

I will forget some names, but there are numerous companies that go all the way back into the early 1990s, including Scala, Capital Networks, Rise Vision and Omnivex.